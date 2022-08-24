Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonia Gandhi to travel abroad for medical check-ups; Rahul and Priyanka to accompany her

    Sonia will be accompanied by her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Her unexpected foreign travel for an undisclosed period comes at a time when there is heightened speculation on the election of the next party president.
     

    First Published Aug 24, 2022, 9:18 AM IST

    Congress president Sonia Gandhi will travel abroad for medical check-ups and Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will accompany her, the party said. The party did not provide a precise departure date or the locations they will visit, but it did state that Rahul Gandhi would speak at the Congress' "Mehangai Par Halla Bol" rally at this location on September 4, 2022.

    "Sonia Gandhi, the president of the Congress, will fly overseas for medical examinations. Before departing for New Delhi, she would also pay a visit to her frail mother," said Jairam Ramesh, general secretary of the Congress, in a statement.

    The Congress president would be travelling alongside Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he added. According to Ramesh, Rahul Gandhi would speak at the Congress' "Mehangai Par Halla Bol" rally on September 4, 2022, in New Delhi.

    Also Read | 'Self respect is non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits Himachal party post ahead of elections

    Their trip overseas coincides with the party's preparations for its September 7 "Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Additionally, it occurs before this week's anticipated release of the schedule for the party's presidential election.

    Sonia Gandhi recently tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time. She had contracted the virus in early June.

    Anand Sharma, a prominent member of the Congress, recently announced his resignation as the party's state steering committee chairman, claiming that he had no other option given the insults and exclusion that had continued. Meanwhile, Rajeev Shukla, the AICC representative for Himachal Pradesh, was rushed to calm him down. Shukla travelled to Delhi to visit Sonia Gandhi after his meeting with Anand Sharma.

    Also Read | Congress releases 'Mile Kadam, Jude Vatan' tagline on Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

    (With agency inputs)

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2022, 9:18 AM IST
