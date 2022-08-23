Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress releases 'Mile Kadam, Jude Vatan' tagline on Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would interact with the public and meet locals throughout the yatra. During his cross-country walk, the Congress leader is expected to stay in local lodging rather than hotels.

    Congress releases 'Mile Kadam, Jude Vatan' tagline on Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 23, 2022, 1:08 PM IST

    The Congress party unveiled the logo, tagline, pamphlet, and website for its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Tuesday, August 23. The nationwide foot march's tagline or slogan is "Mile Kadam, Jude Vatan."

    Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Digvijaya Singh announced the details of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' which will begin on September 7.

     

    The leaders stressed that Indian politics had become "polarised." They further emphasised that the purpose of the yatra was to make the nation's people aware of the ideology of the Sangh on one side and the ideology of uniting everyone on the other.

    Throughout the yatra, Gandhi would interact with the public and meet with locals. The Congress leader is expected to stay in local accommodations rather than hotels during his cross-country walk.

    Approximately 50 party leaders will accompany Gandhi. State leaders joined Gandhi on his yatra as it passed through their states. According to the information provided by Congress, Rahul Gandhi's foot march will cover 12 states and two Union territories. The goal is to complete the approximately 3,500-kilometer yatra in 150 days.

    Gandhi met with a group of civil society representatives on Monday and told them that his party's upcoming "Bharat Jodo Yatra" would be like a "Tapasya" for him. Gandhi stated that he was prepared for a "long battle" in his efforts to unite the country.

    The initiative begins on September 7 and is being billed as the Congress party's longest yatra in the country's history.

    Also Read: 'Papa, aap har pal mere saath...': Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

    Also Read: Will Nitish Kumar be Opposition's PM candidate in 2024? Many wary of his 'U-turns'

    Also Read: BJP hits back, says Rahul is 'nakli' Gandhi with a fake ideology


     

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2022, 1:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court to hear plea against convicts' release, CJI to consider listing it AJR

    Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court to hear plea against convicts' release, CJI to consider listing it

    Indian Air Force's Mi-35 attack helicopter makes precautionary landing in Rajasthan AJR

    Indian Air Force's Mi-35 attack helicopter makes precautionary landing in Rajasthan

    JNU VC says gods dont belong to upper caste sparks heated debate gcw

    JNU VC says gods don't belong to upper caste, sparks heated debate

    Actor-politician Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack: Know her age, net worth, family and more AJR

    Actor-politician Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack: Know her age, net worth, family and more

    Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh arrested over remark on Prophet - adt

    Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh arrested over offensive remark on Prophet

    Recent Stories

    James Webb telescope captures incredible photos of Jupiter Check out gcw

    James Webb telescope captures 'incredible' photos of Jupiter; Check out

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Rahul Dravid tests COVID positive, trip to UAE United Arab Emirates delayed-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Rahul Dravid tests COVID positive, trip to UAE delayed

    football Sushmita Sen's tweet on Manchester United win over Liverpool sparks meme fest; supporters ask 'tum kabse fan ban gayi?' snt

    Sushmita Sen's tweet on Man United's win sparks meme fest; supporters ask 'tum kabse fan ban gayi?'

    Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court to hear plea against convicts' release, CJI to consider listing it AJR

    Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court to hear plea against convicts' release, CJI to consider listing it

    5 Gmail features you should know to make your life easier gcw

    5 Gmail features you should know to make your life easier

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon