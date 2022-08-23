Congress releases 'Mile Kadam, Jude Vatan' tagline on Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would interact with the public and meet locals throughout the yatra. During his cross-country walk, the Congress leader is expected to stay in local lodging rather than hotels.

The Congress party unveiled the logo, tagline, pamphlet, and website for its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Tuesday, August 23. The nationwide foot march's tagline or slogan is "Mile Kadam, Jude Vatan."

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Digvijaya Singh announced the details of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' which will begin on September 7.

The leaders stressed that Indian politics had become "polarised." They further emphasised that the purpose of the yatra was to make the nation's people aware of the ideology of the Sangh on one side and the ideology of uniting everyone on the other.

Throughout the yatra, Gandhi would interact with the public and meet with locals. The Congress leader is expected to stay in local accommodations rather than hotels during his cross-country walk.

Approximately 50 party leaders will accompany Gandhi. State leaders joined Gandhi on his yatra as it passed through their states. According to the information provided by Congress, Rahul Gandhi's foot march will cover 12 states and two Union territories. The goal is to complete the approximately 3,500-kilometer yatra in 150 days.

Gandhi met with a group of civil society representatives on Monday and told them that his party's upcoming "Bharat Jodo Yatra" would be like a "Tapasya" for him. Gandhi stated that he was prepared for a "long battle" in his efforts to unite the country.

The initiative begins on September 7 and is being billed as the Congress party's longest yatra in the country's history.

