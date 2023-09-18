Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonia Gandhi featured as 'Bharat Mata' on Telangana hoarding, BJP raps Congress (WATCH)

    The BJP launched a pointed attack on the Congress party for showcasing posters in Telangana that depicted former party chief Sonia Gandhi as 'Bharat Mata.' The BJP criticized the Congress leadership, accusing them of prioritizing 'Parivarvaad' (dynasty politics) over national interests.

    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 3:28 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party in response to posters depicting former party chief Sonia Gandhi as 'Bharat Mata' in Telangana. The BJP criticized the Congress leadership, condemning their prioritization of 'Parivarvaad' (dynasty politics) over the nation and its people.

    These posters featuring Sonia Gandhi as Bharat Mata appeared after the reconstituted Congress Working Committee's first meeting in Hyderabad, held in preparation for the upcoming Assembly polls in Telangana. Attended by top Congress leaders, including Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the meeting also featured images of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party General Secretary KC Venugopal on the posters.

    BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala strongly criticized the Congress, accusing them of consistently disrespecting Bharat Mata. He pointed out previous instances where Congress leaders like Aradhna Mishra had suggested that saying 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' goes against party discipline, and BD Kalla had used the phrase "Sonia Mata Ki Jai" instead of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai." Poonawala characterized this latest move as "utterly shameful" and a reflection of how, for the Congress, the family takes precedence over the nation and its people.

    The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Hyderabad held political significance ahead of the state polls, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the merger of the erstwhile Hyderabad state with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948. Following the meeting, Rahul Gandhi, a Congress leader, announced six guarantees the party offers to Telangana ahead of the Assembly polls on X (formerly Twitter).

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 3:45 PM IST
