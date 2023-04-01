Somebody must have done something 'unnatural': Bihar CM Nitish on Ram Navami violence

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday (April 1) said that somebody must have done something 'unnatural' in the state that caused the violence on Ram Navami in Nalanda and Sasaram. The CM also said that he has asked the officials to take appropriate action on the matter. 

    Speaking to reporters, CM Nitish said, "It's quite unfortunate, I have asked officials to take the information of those who were involved in these incidents and take appropriate action. It isn't 'natural' somebody might have done something 'unnatural' here and there."

    "When ministers from the Centre come, the state govt fulfils all its responsibilities. We take care of each and everything. Did law and order get jeopardised anywhere? It was about scuffle between people, somebody has done 'gadbad', there isn't law and order problem," he added.

    The comments come after the local administration did not allow Union Home Minister Amit Shah to participate in an event in Sasaram due to the imposition of section 144 in the area.

    The BJP-led NDA, which had bagged all but one of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, faces an uphill task next year with Kumar's JD(U) in the opponents' camp and another valuable ally, Ram Vilas Paswan, dead and his LJP fractured.

    Upon his arrival in the state capital on Saturday evening, Shah is expected to put up at a city hotel and hold parleys with party office bearers. The Home Minister may also hold a meeting with administrative officials to get a feel of the situation on the ground.

    Tight security arrangements are in place for the tour and besides security personnel, drones have been pressed into service at places Shah is expected to visit before boarding his return flight on Sunday afternoon.

