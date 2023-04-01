Karnataka Election 2023: Disqualified Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Kolar on April 9

BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, who is also a former Chief Minister of Karnataka, ruled out the possibility of his son BY Vijayendra contesting from the Varuna constituency and said that he will only contest from Shikaripura.

Congress leader and disqualified Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in poll-bound Kolar on April 9 in indication of the Congress seeking to make a political issue of his disqualification from Lok Sabha. He is also slated to visit Wayanad on April 11.

Rahul Gandhi will be in Karnataka on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also slated to visit the state. The Congress leader was disqualified following his conviction by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remarks made in Kolar in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, "Sh. @RahulGandhi will be in Kolar on 9th April and address the Jai Bharat Mega Rally there. On 11th April, he will visit Wayanad. He is the voice of the people; you can never silence him. This voice will only get louder and stronger."

In 2019, Rahul Gandhi was elected to Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala. The party has said that it will challenge the Surat court verdict in a higher court. Campaigning is gathering pace in Karnataka ahead of the assembly polls due on May 10.

On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get a clear majority in the upcoming Assembly elections. The chief minister was speaking to the media at the Ghati temple in Doddaballapur taluk of Bengaluru Rural district today.

Referring to Congress leader Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister said they "rejected him in 2018 and will reject him this time too. We will give strong competition in Varuna".

"People are of the opinion that Vijayendra should contest. Yediyurappa will finally take a decision," he added.

"There is no question of BY Vijayendra going to contest from Varuna. I will tell high command that Vijayendra will contest from my seat Shikaripura," Yediyurappa told the media.

Yediyurappa is MLA from Shikaripura. On Thursday, the former CM had said that BJP will get an absolute majority in the Karnataka assembly elections. He also accused Congress of making false allegations calling them "corrupt".