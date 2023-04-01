Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Navjot Singh Sidhu to be released from Patiala Jail today; fans, supporters gather outside prison

    Party workers are quite ecstatic over the release of Sidhu, said one of the supporters outside the jail. Congress leader and former MLA Navtej Singh Cheema said people of Punjab are waiting for Sidhu to come out of jail.

    First Published Apr 1, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

    Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, after spending about 10 months in Patiala's central jail, will on Saturday (April 1) walk free. Several Congress leaders and supporters assembled outside the prison to accord the 59-year-old former cricketer a grand welcome upon his release and chanted 'Navjot Sidhu zindabad'.

    'Dhol' players have also been arranged by his supporters standing outside the jail to welcome the cricketer-turned-politician.

    Speaking to reporters at his residence, Sidhu's son Karan Sidhu said the family has been eagerly waiting for his release from the jail.

    He said it had been a tough time for the family but now they were happy to see him coming out of the jail. Several posters and hoardings of Navjot Sidhu were put up at many places in Patiala city by Sidhu's supporters to welcome him.

    The former state Congress chief was jailed on May 20 last year after being sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court over the death of 65-year-old Gurnam Singh in a road rage case in 1988.

    On Friday, Sidhu's lawyer HPS Varma had said the release was happening earlier due to Sidhu's good conduct during imprisonment, as allowed under the rules. Sidhu's family had got an intimation from authorities regarding his release from the Patiala jail.

    (With inputs from PTI)

