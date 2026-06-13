In Darwin, Australia, a kangaroo pretended to faint in front of people to receive food. After eating, the animal returned to its playful antics, leaving onlookers amused by the unusual display of behavior.

A kangaroo in Darwin, Australia, has gone viral after being spotted acting weak and fainting in front of people to get food. The animal lay on the ground, appearing exhausted, which quickly drew attention from passersby.

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Locals, concerned by the sight, offered food items to the kangaroo. Once the animal consumed the food, it returned to its usual antics, lying back down and repeating the act of weakness.

Witnesses described the scene as both surprising and amusing. The kangaroo’s behavior seemed deliberate, as it continued to act faint even after eating. People nearby laughed at the animal’s tactics, noting how it cleverly attracted sympathy to secure food.

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Public Reaction

The incident quickly spread online, with viewers commenting on the kangaroo’s unusual strategy. Many found humor in the way the animal switched from appearing weak to playful once it had eaten. The video highlighted the quirky side of wildlife interactions in urban areas. Everyday Encounter In Darwin

Darwin residents are familiar with kangaroos, but this particular display stood out. The animal’s actions became a talking point, showing how wildlife can adapt in unexpected ways when interacting with humans.