What happened when a stray dog charged at a child in Malappuram? CCTV footage shows a dramatic rescue, a violent struggle, and a shocking end. The incident has sparked concern over stray dog menace in the area.

A shocking incident in Malappuram has drawn attention after CCTV footage captured a stray dog attacking a six‑year‑old boy outside his home in Changaramkulam Alamcode.

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The attack occurred when the boy was standing in front of the house. The dog suddenly ran towards him, knocking him to the ground.

Brother’s Dramatic Rescue

In a dramatic moment, the boy’s elder brother jumped down from the first floor of the house to intervene. The footage shows the younger child running inside while their mother rushed to the spot.

The dog bit the brother as he tried to chase it away. He then used a stick to fend off the animal. The dog lost consciousness under the blows but later regained strength and attacked a passerby.

Locals eventually beat the dog to death after the repeated attacks.

Community Concerns

Residents said stray dogs have become a serious nuisance in the area, with repeated incidents raising safety concerns for children and families. The footage has intensified calls for stronger measures to control stray dog populations and prevent further attacks.