The Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) has launched a massive relief operation in flood-hit Sivasagar, Assam, distributing food to affected people. The party aims to feed 15,000 people daily for 10 days. The state's flood death toll has hit 80.

LJP Outlines 10-Day Relief Plan Speaking to ANI on the relief efforts, LJP (Ramvilas) Assam State President Ahmad Ali Ayyubi said, "We had come here 2-3 days ago too and did things here. Wherever we saw requirements for food and water, we arranged the same there. Today, we have arranged food for 5000 people. Our drive will go on for 10 days. Our party's national president, Chirag Paswan, has told us to arrange food, water and all that is needed by the people here. We will also set up a medical camp from tomorrow. CRPF team was also accompanying us, and they prepared food before handing it over to us. We had made all the arrangements for them...Our target is to feed 15,000 people every day for 10 days." Assam Flood Toll Reaches 80 The death toll in the Assam floods has risen to 80, with two fresh deaths reported, while more than 1.92 lakh people have been affected across five districts, according to the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) report as of July 31. The flood-affected districts are Sivasagar, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Charaideo, where 379 villages have been impacted. Of the two new deaths, one was recorded in Sivasagar and the other in Charaideo.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) As Assam continues to grapple with a grim flood situation, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) has initiated a massive relief operation in the Sivasagar district to assist those affected. A large number of houses are inundated, and people are being shifted to safer locations as the region faces flooding. Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) has begun the distribution of free food and essential supplies for affected people.Speaking to ANI on the relief efforts, LJP (Ramvilas) Assam State President Ahmad Ali Ayyubi said, "We had come here 2-3 days ago too and did things here. Wherever we saw requirements for food and water, we arranged the same there. Today, we have arranged food for 5000 people. Our drive will go on for 10 days. Our party's national president, Chirag Paswan, has told us to arrange food, water and all that is needed by the people here. We will also set up a medical camp from tomorrow. CRPF team was also accompanying us, and they prepared food before handing it over to us. We had made all the arrangements for them...Our target is to feed 15,000 people every day for 10 days."The death toll in the Assam floods has risen to 80, with two fresh deaths reported, while more than 1.92 lakh people have been affected across five districts, according to the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) report as of July 31. The flood-affected districts are Sivasagar, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Charaideo, where 379 villages have been impacted. Of the two new deaths, one was recorded in Sivasagar and the other in Charaideo.