Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visited Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Mayur Vihar, interacted with patients, reviewed cleanliness, medicine availability and healthcare services, and directed officials to implement improvements for better patient care.

The Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta recently paid a visit to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital situated in Mayur Vihar Phase-II in order to know about the standard of healthcare being provided to the citizens there and to communicate directly with the patients. The visit was a gesture of the Delhi Government's commitment to public healthcare by seeking direct feedback from patients and understanding hospital procedures.

The Chief Minister Listens to the Citizens at the Hospital

The Chief Minister spent some time communicating with the patients and their relatives in order to get acquainted with the problems faced by them while visiting the hospital.

In this regard, the Chief Minister said that direct interaction with citizens allows the government to identify the existing problems and work towards solving them. She added that listening to citizens is one of the best ways to improve the public health care system.

Inspection Covers Cleanliness, Medicines and Medical Services

In addition to personally meeting the patients, Rekha Gupta conducted a thorough inspection of the hospitals in Delhi. The minister inspected the general cleanliness of all hospital premises, availability of medicines and services, and the standard of the treatment that patients were being provided with.

The chief minister instructed the hospital authorities and concerned officials to improve the situation. She asserted that the health ministry needs to expedite any improvements and make sure patients receive the best possible treatment and care.

Government Reaffirms Commitment to Quality Healthcare

While reiterating the government’s commitment towards quality public healthcare, Rekha Gupta stated that the trust and confidence of every citizen is the prime focus of the administration’s health policy. She said that every citizen of Delhi has a right to timely, respectful and quality healthcare.

The minister asserted that the government would keep a close watch on all government hospitals and work towards improving the healthcare infrastructure, services, and patient management system to ensure improved healthcare for the citizens.