Addressing an all-party meeting on the Cauvery water issue, Karnataka CM Shivakumar said the interests of the state's farmers and people are more important than politics, highlighting cross-party unity in safeguarding the state's interests.

While addressing an all-party meeting convened to discuss the Cauvery water issue, Karnataka Chief Minister Shivakumar on Sunday said the interests of the state's farmers and people were more important than politics. "The interests of the state's farmers and people are more important than politics," Shivakumar said, adding that Karnataka has a history of setting aside political differences and standing united whenever the state's interests are at stake.

The Chief Minister said the Cauvery dispute was not new to the people of Karnataka. "The Cauvery dispute is not new to us, nor is it new to you. We have all grown up with the Cauvery dispute as an integral part of our lives," he said.

Reiterating the state's position, Shivakumar said Karnataka has consistently maintained that drinking water should receive the highest priority. "Our stand has always been that drinking water should be given the highest priority. I know that all of you fully agree with this position," he said.

Cross-Party Unity on State's Interests

The Chief Minister said that ahead of the meetings of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), he had met Union Ministers CR Patil, Pralhad Joshi and V Somanna, as well as former Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar, and apprised them of Karnataka's concerns. "They too raised Karnataka's concerns before the Centre. I thank them for their support," he said.

He further said that at a meeting of Members of Parliament in New Delhi, MPs cutting across party lines had assured him that they would remain united in safeguarding Karnataka's interests. "At the meeting of Members of Parliament held in New Delhi, all MPs, irrespective of party affiliation, assured that they would stand united for Karnataka's interests. I thank them as well," Shivakumar added.

High-Profile Leaders Attend Meeting

An all-party meeting on the Cauvery issue began at Shivakumar's Home Office 'Krishna' in Bengaluru on Sunday to discuss measures aimed at safeguarding the state's interests. Former Chief Ministers M Veerappa Moily, Siddaramaiah, B S Yediyurappa, H D Kumaraswamy, D V Sadananda Gowda and Basavaraj Bommai are among those attending the meeting.

This meeting is being held with the aim of safeguarding the interests of the state and is being attended by leaders from all parties, a Union Minister from the Cauvery Water Management Authority, Members of Parliament, and senior leaders, where they are holding an important discussion on legal and administrative measures. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, Union Ministers V Somanna and Shobha Karandlaje, KPCC President H K Patil, state ministers Ramalinga Reddy, K J George and Krishna Byre Gowda, the Karnataka government's Special Representative in Delhi T B Jayachandra, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty and other senior officials are also participating in the meeting.

The Cauvery Water Dispute

The Cauvery water dispute is a long-running inter-state river water-sharing conflict involving Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu being the principal parties. The dispute revolves around how the waters of the Cauvery River should be shared, particularly during years of low rainfall. (ANI)