Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will visit Kerala to attend Vishwa Seva Dinam celebrations at Mata Amritanandamayi Math and a graduation ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram. He previously laid the foundation for development projects at Gauhati University.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will undertake a one-day visit to Keralam on Sunday. According to the Vice President's Secretariat, during his visit, the Vice-President will participate in the Vishwa Seva Dinam celebrations at Mata Amritanandamayi Math, Kollam, being organised on the occasion of the 73rd birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi. The programme will also feature the annual celebrations and the launch of several humanitarian initiatives.

The Vice-President will also visit and participate as the Chief Guest at the Graduation Day Ceremony of Sree Uthradom Thirunal (SUT) Academy of Medical Sciences in Thiruvananthapuram.

VP Lays Foundation for Projects at Gauhati University

Earlier, the Vice-President laid the foundation stone for Rs 110 crore infrastructure development projects at Gauhati University. According to a press release, the development projects include a new multidisciplinary academic building, a new boys’ and international students’ hostel, and works related to the auditorium and library.

VP Commends University's Legacy and Linguistic Exchange

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President highlighted the historic significance of Gauhati University, established on January 26, 1948, as the first university in Northeast India, following a sustained public movement led by eminent leaders including Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi.

He noted that the University has grown into a premier institution in the region, with NAAC A+ accreditation and 9th rank among State Public Universities in NIRF 2025.

Appreciating the University’s efforts to preserve India’s linguistic heritage, he said language carries the memory, wisdom and identity of a civilisation. He welcomed the translation of Assamese and Tamil literary works into each other and encouraged greater academic and literary exchanges between Assam and Tamil Nadu, observing that India’s linguistic diversity is enriched by its cultural unity.