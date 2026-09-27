Former HPCC president Pratibha Singh called for giving young leaders more responsibility to win the 2027 polls. She said the party has one year to perform, address shortcomings, and improve coordination between the government and the organisation.

Former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh emphasised that young leaders and workers must be given greater responsibilities and inducted into the party's organisational setup in large numbers to ensure the Congress repeats its government in the 2027 state Assembly elections. She also said that shortcomings need to be addressed. Singh on Saturday added that the Virbhadra Singh Regime Can't be compared with the present state leadership.

Speaking to ANI here, Singh said the party had only about a year to demonstrate its performance on the ground and address shortcomings identified by its workers, while stressing the need for better coordination between the government, ministers, legislators and the party organisation.

AICC taking cognisance of concerns

She said AICC in-charge Rajani Patil had taken cognisance of concerns within the Himachal Pradesh Congress organisation, met party workers at the grassroots and conveyed their feedback to the central leadership. “Rajani ji has taken cognisance of the situation. She has spoken to party workers, taken their feedback and conveyed it to the central leadership. She has visited Himachal several times and spent two to three days here on some occasions, meeting workers and listening to their concerns. The party is making efforts to understand what shortcomings exist and what needs to be done,” Singh said.

She also referred to the visits of other party functionaries who had been assigned to assess the situation on the ground. Singh said it was encouraging that the central leadership was seeking direct feedback from party workers and trying to understand their concerns. “Sometimes we feel good that someone comes and asks us what shortcomings exist, what we want to do and how our concerns can be taken to the Centre. Rajani ji is making efforts in this direction,” she said.

'One year to show performance'

On the Congress leadership's stated objective of repeating the government in 2027, Singh said the party needed to showcase its development work before the electorate while simultaneously addressing shortcomings. “The leadership is saying that we will repeat the government and form the government for a second consecutive term. That is also our effort and our desire. The Congress has done a lot of development work over the years, and we want to go back to the people and highlight that work. At the same time, whatever shortcomings exist must be addressed quickly,” she said.

Singh said the government had approximately one year to demonstrate its performance on the ground. “We do not have much time. We have about one year, and within this period we need to show performance on the ground. Only then will we be able to strengthen our grassroots organisation and regain people's confidence,” she said.

Asked about reports of disappointment among grassroots Congress workers and a lack of coordination between the organisation and the government, Singh said greater interaction with party workers was required.

Virbhadra Singh's legacy

She, however, declined to draw a direct comparison between the present government and the tenure of her late husband and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. “Comparison cannot really be made because his thinking and his way of working were different. He had a direct relationship with people. He would meet people, listen to their problems and understand what they were saying. He did not have to wait for a report to tell him what people were saying. He himself took cognisance of what shortcomings existed and what needed to be done,” she said.

Singh said people still remembered that style of direct interaction. “Today, people feel the absence of that kind of personality. They say that if Raja Sahib were there, they could have put forward their problems and met him directly. But I do not think there is a need to make a comparison,” she said.

She said the Congress had received substantial public support in the previous Assembly election because the development work undertaken during Virbhadra Singh's tenure was highlighted before voters. “When we went to the people during the last election, we repeatedly spoke about the development work done under Virbhadra Singh, whether it was schools, roads, colleges or other facilities. Wherever there was a deficiency, efforts were made to address it. People saw that development work and expressed faith in the Congress,” she said.

Singh said the party could not rely solely on its previous record in the next election. “We cannot simply go to the people again and say what was done earlier. We have to show some performance now and tell people what the Congress government has done. That is what will influence people's thinking,” she said.

On CM Sukhu and Cabinet Reshuffle

On reported differences within the Congress leadership and the government, Singh said she could not comment on what Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu thinks or says. “I cannot comment on what the Chief Minister thinks or says. It is his own thinking and he works according to that,” she said.

At the same time, she said the Chief Minister also had the responsibility of taking everyone along. “He has his Cabinet and people have come from different areas. He has to build coordination with them, work with them and send a message that everyone is working together to bring the government back,” she said.

On the proposed expansion and reshuffle of the state Cabinet, Singh said the decision rested with the Chief Minister but should take into account regional and other considerations. “I cannot comment on this because it is not my field. It is the Chief Minister's prerogative whom he wants to induct, whom he wants to drop and how he wants to expand the Cabinet. He will take the decision. I believe regional balance and other considerations have to be kept in mind, and whatever decision is taken keeping these factors in view would be appropriate,” she said.

'Take local election results seriously'

On the Congress's electoral performance in Kangra district and recent local-body results, Singh said the party needed to take the outcome seriously. “Definitely, we have to take it seriously. The results of Zila Parishad and other local elections are important because the message goes down to the grassroots. People often use such results to assess which way the next government may go,” she said.

Singh said the Congress needed to carefully study the reasons behind its performance in local elections and strengthen its organisation at the grassroots. Asked whether she would raise such issues before the party high command, Singh said it was her responsibility as a CWC member to provide feedback whenever sought. “It is my duty. I have been made a member of the CWC. Whenever an issue comes up there and they seek our feedback, I will definitely speak. It is in the interest of the state as well as the party,” she said.

Praise for Himachal's athletes

On India's performance at the ongoing Asian Games and the achievements of Himachal Pradesh sportspersons, particularly women athletes, Singh said the state's medal-winning performances were a matter of pride. “I am extremely happy. It is a matter of great pride that our girls, despite so many difficulties, have reached this level and won medals. I congratulate all the daughters of Himachal Pradesh,” she said.

She also credited coaches, sports officials and departments for helping athletes reach the international level. “Coaches have a very important role. They work day and night and for years to prepare these children. I congratulate the coaches as well because they have produced such good examples,” she said.

Singh urged the state government to recognise and facilitate the medal-winning athletes and create better opportunities for young sportspersons. “I would request the government to facilitate these children, honour them and give them the respect they deserve. The Sports Department should see how we can improve things further so that other children who dream of reaching this level can also receive the necessary support,” she said.

Sports as an alternative to drugs

Linking sporting achievements with the fight against drug abuse, Singh said sports could provide young people with a constructive alternative to drugs. “In our own areas, we have been organising programmes through NGOs and encouraging activities such as boxing and cricket so that children are diverted towards sports rather than drugs. They should feel that they too can reach such a level and win medals for the country,” she said.

She said the government and police were also making efforts to tackle drug abuse, but added that greater emphasis was needed on motivating young people through sports and other activities. “Along with the efforts being made by the government and the police, we also need to motivate the youth through sports and other programmes so that they stay away from drugs,” Singh said.

On allegations against Election Commission

On the Congress's ongoing campaign against the Election Commission and its allegations concerning electoral processes, Singh said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had been raising the issue for some time. “Rahul Gandhi ji had raised this issue much earlier. He spoke about it at press conferences and presented documents and data. Whenever questions were raised, he tried to answer them. He has repeatedly raised concerns about the functioning of the Election Commission,” she said.

Singh referred to recent public debate over allegations concerning electoral rolls and the functioning of the Election Commission, saying that the Congress had sought greater accountability. She also referred to reports concerning two Election Commissioners raising concerns internally and said the issue had received wider attention following media reports, including those published by The Indian Express. Singh said the Congress's protest outside the Chief Electoral Commissioner's office in Shimla was part of its effort to raise these concerns. “The Congress party held an agitation outside the Election Commission office in Himachal Pradesh and raised these issues. We want the concerns being raised about the electoral process to be taken seriously,” she said.

Singh alleged that the Congress had suffered adverse results in some states where it believed it had strong electoral support and linked this, in the party's assessment, to alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and voting processes. “These are allegations being raised by the Congress, and we want them to be properly examined. People need to have confidence in the electoral process,” she said.

She said the Election Commission should respond to the concerns raised by political parties and that institutions must maintain public confidence. Singh also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over what she described as a lack of sufficient attention to the issue, contrasting it with his public engagements with young people. “If there are concerns of this nature, there should be interaction with the concerned people, their grievances should be heard and efforts should be made to resolve them. Merely holding other programmes will not address such serious concerns,” she said.

'Youth have to take forward the state'

On the Congress's preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections and whether the party would promote a younger generation of leaders while carrying forward the legacy of Virbhadra Singh, Singh said the younger generation had to be given opportunities. “We also want the younger generation to come forward. We have ourselves stepped away from some positions after having served the party. Whatever work we have done, our guidance and blessings will always remain with the party. We will continue to make efforts to help the younger generation move forward in coordination with the organisation,” she said.

Singh said young people would ultimately have to take responsibility for the future of the state and the country. “The youth have to take forward the state and the country. It is our responsibility to motivate them, guide them on the right path and give them opportunities. We will continue to work in that direction,” she said.

She maintained that the Congress's immediate priority should be to strengthen coordination between the government and the organisation, address grassroots concerns, showcase the government's performance and bring younger leaders into the organisational process in greater numbers ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls. (ANI)