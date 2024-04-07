Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Singhbhum's Maoist-hit areas to witness voting for first-time; polling teams to be air dropped

    Despite recent improvements in security conditions, West Singhbhum remains one of the most severely affected districts by left-wing extremism in the country, having witnessed 46 Maoist-related incidents, resulting in 22 deaths last year.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 7, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

    In what marks a significant milestone in democratic participation, several remote areas within the Maoist stronghold of Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency in Jharkhand are set to experience voting for the first time in decades, as polling teams and materials are to be air-dropped from helicopters to pave the way for voting in the Saranda region, known for Asia's densest Sal forest.

    With the aim of ensuring proper electoral coverage, as many as 118 remote booths will be put in place with personnel and materials being delivered via choppers.

    "We are committed to ensuring that no voter is left out... we have identified many areas where polling will be conducted for the first time or after nearly two decades as these locations were badly affected by Maoist insurgency," West Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner cum District Election Officer, Kuldeep Chaudhary said.

    Despite recent improvements in security conditions, West Singhbhum remains one of the most severely affected districts by left-wing extremism in the country, having witnessed 46 Maoist-related incidents, resulting in 22 deaths last year.

    Among the polling stations set for debut voting this election are Middle School, Nugdi, and Madhya Vidyalaya, Borero, revealed the DC.

    "As many as 118 booths in difficult locations such as Robokera, Binj, Thalkobad, Jaraikela, Roam, Rengrahatu, Hansabeda, and Chhotanagra have been identified for air dropping. In some areas, polling parties will have to walk for 4-5 km. We are ensuring that no area remains untouched this time," Chaudhary said.

    To accommodate elderly and differently-abled voters, news measures such as home voting options have been implemented. Additionally, extensive awareness campaigns, including the deployment of a giant sky balloon and the establishment of over 1,284 'Chunav Pathshalas,' have been launched under the Systematic Voter's Education and Electoral Participation initiative.

    Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat comprises six assembly constituencies, with the polls set to be conducted in four phases on May 13, 20, 25, and June 1. In the previous general elections in 2019, the BJP secured 11 seats, with its ally AJSU claiming one seat, while both the JMM and Congress won one seat each.

