    USA clinches thrilling 5-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the 1st T20 International

    In a gripping T20 international showdown, the USA cricket team triumphs over Bangladesh by 5 wickets, propelled by stellar performances from Corey Anderson and Harmeet Singh.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 22, 2024, 12:11 AM IST

    In a stunning display of skill and determination, the USA cricket team secured a remarkable 5-wicket victory against Bangladesh in a thrilling T20 international match. The triumph was spearheaded by the heroic performances of Corey Anderson and Harmeet Singh, whose contributions proved instrumental in turning the tide in favour of the USA.

    In the first T20I against Bangladesh held in Texas, USA captain Monank Patel opted to field first, setting the stage for both teams' preparations leading up to the 2024 T20 World Cup commencing on June 1 in the USA and the Caribbean.

    Amidst a challenging phase where dot balls accumulated for the USA batsmen, Bangladesh seemed poised for victory. However, Corey Anderson and Harmeet Singh intervened, reshaping the narrative entirely. Anderson contributed 34 runs from 24 deliveries, while Singh added 33 runs off just 13 balls. Their partnership of 62 runs in T20I cricket marked the highest sixth-wicket stand for the USA.

    While Shakib and Mahedi maintained a decent bowling performance, other bowlers struggled with costly spells. The bowling unit conceded 12 extras, including 7 wides, which the USA batsmen effectively capitalised on, ultimately turning the tide in their favour. In the opening clash of the three-game series, the USA achieved a historic milestone by clinching a 5-wicket victory over Bangladesh, marking their most significant upset in cricket history.

    Last Updated May 22, 2024, 1:01 AM IST
