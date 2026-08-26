Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah claimed he played a key role in G Parameshwara's appointment as Deputy CM. He reiterated his commitment to internal reservation and social justice, highlighting his government's unique reservation in promotion policy.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he had played a key role in making G Parameshwara the Deputy Chief Minister in the present Karnataka government, while reiterating his commitment to internal reservation and social justice. Speaking after inaugurating a seminar on internal reservation organised by the Social Justice and Internal Reservation Struggle Committee, Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said, "Do you know who made G Parameshwara Deputy CM in the present government? They were thinking of making four or five people Deputy CMs, who said one person should be given the opportunity?"

Reservation in Promotion

Highlighting his government's decision to introduce reservation in promotion, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka was the only state with such a provision. "Is there reservation in promotion in any other state? When Ratnaprabha was Chief Secretary, we formed a committee under her chairmanship, got a report, and implemented it as law. It was challenged in court, but the verdict came in our favour. Only in Karnataka is there reservation in promotion. How was all this possible?" he added.

Siddaramaiah further said that despite his efforts towards social justice, he had faced protests from members of the same community. "Even after I did all this, many present here in this meeting itself had shouted slogans against me before implementing internal reservation. That is why I have said many times, you must identify who is with you and who your opponents are..."

Commitment to Social Justice

Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara took the oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka in DK Shivakumar's Cabinet. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah said that irrespective of whether he is in power or not, he will continue to stand for internal reservation, the reservation system and social justice. "I am not the head of the government now; I have no power in my hands. But I am a person who is for internal reservation, for the reservation system, for social justice. I have never compromised on this issue in the past and will never compromise in the future," he added.

He further added, "People from oppressed communities must clearly understand who are with them and who are against them."

Recalling his commitment to social justice since he attained the age of understanding society, Siddaramaiah said he has been fighting for it and will continue to do so. "Reservation must be given to those who have been exploited as a result of the caste system and who have been denied opportunities. We are not fools; we are the deprived. We did not get an opportunity to showcase our intelligence. The reservation system is providing that opportunity," he said.