LPST rank holders, protesting for 52 days in Thiruvananthapuram, held a symbolic protest on Thiruvonam Day. They created a 'Pookkalam' on the street, urging the Kerala government to act on their demand for appointments from the PSC rank list.

Lower Primary School Teacher (LPST) rank holders, who have been protesting outside the Secretariat for 52 days, staged a symbolic protest on Thiruvonam Day by creating a traditional 'Pookkalam' on the street in Thiruvananthapuram.

The protestors, under the banner of the All Kerala LPST Rank Holders Association, said they marked the festival at the protest site as they continued to await a decision from the state government regarding their demands. Speaking to ANI, All Kerala LPST Rank Holders Association Secretary S Valarmathi said the protestors were compelled to celebrate Onam at the protest venue instead of joining government service. She said, "Today is the 52nd day since we started our protest in front of the Secretariat. We are in a situation where we have to celebrate Onam on this street. If we had entered government service, this would have been the time to celebrate our first Onam. There should not be a situation where young people have to come to the protest scene like this. All this is a problem with this administration. We are waiting for the government's decision. We hope that there will be a positive decision from the government."

Protestors' Demands and Government Response

The LPST rank holders have been protesting outside the Secretariat over their demand for appointments from the Kerala Public Service Commission's rank list for Lower Primary School Teacher posts, published in May 2025.

Symbolic Agitations and Past Discussions

Earlier, the All Kerala LPST Rank Holders Association had ended a 13-day hunger strike following discussions with Education Minister N Samsudheen, with the government seeking 45 days to examine their demands. The association had said that while the hunger strike was withdrawn, their peaceful protest outside the Secretariat would continue. The agitation had also seen symbolic demonstrations by candidates, including eating grass outside the Secretariat. (ANI)