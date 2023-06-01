Shraddha Walker murder case: Trial commences against accused Aftab Poonawala in Delhi's Saket court

Aftab is accused of killing his girlfriend, Shraddha Walkar, and chopping her into 35 pieces to dispose of her body. According to police, Aftab preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in the forests of Chhatarpur.

Legal proceedings on Thursday (June 1) commenced in the case of Shraddha Walker's murder, with Aftab Poonawala standing as the accuse at Delhi's Saket Court. On May 18, 2022, Shraddha Walker was allegedly killed by her live-in partner, Aftab Amin Poonawala.

Aftab is accused of killing his girlfriend, Shraddha Walkar, and chopping her into 35 pieces to dispose of her body. According to police, Aftab preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in the forests of Chhatarpur.

In November 2020, Shraddha Walker had filed a police complaint stating that Aaftab had threatened to cut her into pieces and throw them away. The letter was shared by Shraddha Walker's neighbour in Vasai with whom she had gone to the police station.

It is reportedly said that the process of recording statements from prosecution witnesses in the case has begun.

In April this year, Saket court in Delhi issued an order in response to a plea filed by the Delhi Police against a channel and other channels. The plea sought to restrain these channels from sharing the content of the charge sheet, including digital evidence, in the Shraddha murder case.

On April 10, Vikas Walker, the father of Shraddha Walker, expressed his demand for the involvement of Aftab's parents in the case, claiming that they have been deliberately concealed or kept away from scrutiny.