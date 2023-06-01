Indian Air Force’s Kiran trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka, pilots safe (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A Surya Kiran trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Thursday near Chamrajnagar in Karnataka. The incident happened during a routine training sortie.

    Indian Air Force Surya Kiran trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka pilots safe
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 1:29 PM IST

    A Kiran trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka, while on a routine training sortie.  The aircraft crashed near Chamrajnagar district, about 136 km from Bengaluru.

     The two pilots, including one lady pilot, ejected themselves from flight before the crash. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

    Last month, three people died after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh. The fighter plane crashed while on a regular training mission. The pilot was injured but managed to leave without serious harm. To determine what caused the crash, an investigation was opened.

    The Indian Air Force made the decision to halt its ageing fleet of Soviet-made aircraft, which had been in over 400 accidents since their introduction, two weeks after the disaster. 

    The entire fleet of MiG-21 fighter aircraft had been grounded as the investigations into the May 8 crash are still on and the reason behind the crash is being probed.

     

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2023, 1:58 PM IST
