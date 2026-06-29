More shocking details are coming out in the Ketan Agarwal murder case. Police now know who really pushed him, where the murder was planned, and what happened to the ₹1 crore he gave Siya for shopping.

The investigation into the Ketan Agarwal murder case in Maharashtra is getting more intense. With every passing day, a new twist is coming to light. The police have now gathered more crucial information about Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary.

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So, who really pushed Ketan?

It turns out, it wasn't Siya who pushed Ketan, but Chetan. He has confessed to pushing Ketan from behind. As Ketan was pushed, Siya was apparently just sitting down, pretending to tie her shoelaces. This was a planned move so that Ketan couldn't grab her for support as he fell 400 feet into the deep ravine. Siya's act was to make sure he had no chance of survival.

The murder was planned in Udaipur

According to the police investigation, Siya and Chetan had gone on a trip to Udaipur in February, even before their engagement. It was there that they hatched the entire conspiracy. Siya never wanted to marry Ketan. Chetan had told her it would take him three more years to set up his business, and Siya had agreed to wait for him.

What happened to the one crore rupees?

Ketan was deeply in love with Siya and would never say no to anything she asked. On one occasion, Siya asked for a whopping ₹1 crore just for shopping. Without a second thought, Ketan gave her the money. It is now believed that Siya gave this entire amount to Chetan to help him start his business.

What truth did the car driver reveal?

The car driver has also come forward with a shocking piece of information. Ketan and Siya had planned a trip to Bali, but Siya did not want to go with him. Sahil Goyal had to practically force Siya into the car. During a tea break on the way, Siya sneaked back to the car and stole Ketan's passport. When they reached the airport, Ketan couldn't find his passport anywhere. The driver was asked to check the car, but of course, it wasn't there. Only after Ketan's murder did the driver reveal this information to the media.