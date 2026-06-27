The parents of Siya Goyal, prime accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, reached Lonavala police. Siya and a friend are in custody for allegedly murdering her fiance Ketan, who fell from Lohagad Fort. She was reportedly unwilling to marry.

As investigation continues in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, the parents of the prime accused, Siya Goyal, Pravin Goyal and Pooja Goyal, reached the Lonavala police station on Saturday.

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Case Background and Investigation

The case, which is being probed as a murder, is currently under investigation.

Ketan Agarwal's fiancee, Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary have been arrested and are in police custody as the probe continues.

Ketan Agrawal was reportedly to have died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, after which a case was registered.

Lonavala Rural Police, investigating the alleged murder of Ketan Agrawal, suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, was unwilling to get married at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to marry the victim.

Ketan Agrawal's fiancee, Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23 and are currently in seven-day police custody till June 29 while further investigation continues.

Calls for Justice and Government Action

Further reacting to the tragic incident, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC said that the Mahayuti leadership is committed to ensuring justice for the Agarwal family. She said that a strong message must be conveyed to the youth so that there is "fear of the law," helping prevent such incidents in the future.

"The Mahayuti leadership is committed to ensuring that the Agarwal family receives justice. A strong message must go out to the youth that there should be a fear of the law so that such incidents do not recur... As a society, we also need to introspect on what our youth are thinking..." she told ANI.

Fast-Track Court Approved

On Friday, the Maharashtra government approved the setting up of a fast-track court and appointed senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor in the case.

The decision was taken after the victim's father met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune and urged swift justice in the case. The Chief Minister assured the family that strict action would be taken against the accused and that the case would be fast-tracked.

Victim's Father Demands Death Penalty

During the meeting, the victim's father, Vishal Agarwal, demanded the death penalty for the accused and said he had been informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had already been formed in the case.

"I have urged the CM that the accused should at least get the death penalty. The CM assured me that this case will be fast-tracked. I have been told that an SIT has been formed in the case," he said. (ANI)