JSSC-CGL aspirants staged a protest in Ranchi after the Jharkhand government cancelled the exam. Demanding the withdrawal of the decision, the successful candidates vowed to continue their fight for justice through legal and democratic means.

JSSC-CGL aspirants who cleared the examination staged a protest at Project Bhawan in Ranchi against the state government's decision to cancel the exam, demanding that the decision be withdrawn and asserting that they would continue their fight for their rights through legal and democratic means.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced that the state government had decided to cancel all activities associated with TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), including the examinations conducted, the results published and the candidates selected, and the state Cabinet also decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations.

Aspirants Demand Reconsideration

The protesting candidates said the decision had left them in uncertainty and urged the government to reconsider it, while demanding that any alleged irregularities be investigated and action be taken only against those found responsible. One of the protesters said, "Following the government's decision, I am left on the streets. I would like to tell my mother and father--please, have patience. We will win again. We will also appeal to the government: please withdraw this decision you have made."

The protester further alleged that the government's decision disregarded the court's order and said, "This decision by the government also disrespects the order of the honourable court. In a way, one could say that justice has been defeated today. The honourable court has suffered a defeat today. I will fight for my rights."

Call for Targeted Investigation

Another protester suggested conducting an investigation into the matter and removing only those aspirants from the recruitment process who are found guilty. "We joined through a fair process, so why is such a step being taken? We say: conduct an investigation. If any errors are found during the investigation, remove those specific individuals," the protester said.

Concerns Over Previous Court Rulings

Another candidate claimed that the appointments had been made following judicial proceedings and expressed concern over the impact of the government's decision on those who had already joined their posts. "We were appointed following a High Court division bench ruling. We had the Supreme Court's seal of approval, yet suddenly, the government. In an instant, we became unemployed. We are upset with the Chief Minister. Sir, please at least reconsider this matter," the protester said.

He also highlighted the plight of those who had resigned from previous jobs after being appointed through the process. "What about the honourable court's stance? What will happen to the hundreds of our brothers who resigned from previous jobs to join this one? We will go to court. We reached this stage through the courts before, so we will go to court again," the protester said.

CM Orders Broader Inquiry

Earlier today, addressing the media at Jaipal Singh Stadium, CM Soren also ordered a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities in examinations conducted from 2014 to the present. Aspirants who had been protesting for 24 days became emotional and celebrated at Jaipal Singh Stadium after the Jharkhand government accepted their demands. (ANI)