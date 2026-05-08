Isha Ambani paid tribute to her mother Nita Ambani at the inaugural NMACC dinner in Venice. The event marked the opening of the India Pavilion at the 61st La Biennale di Venezia, where Isha spoke on her mother's journey and NMACC's mission.

Isha Ambani's Tribute to Mother Nita Ambani

Businesswoman, philanthropist, and arts patron Isha Ambani paid tribute to her mother and Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) founder Nita Ambani at the inaugural NMACC dinner on the occasion of the opening of the India Pavilion at the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia. While addressing the gathering of artists and cultural leaders from around the world, Isha Ambani reflected on her mother Nita Ambani's journey from being a classical Indian dancer to working in education, sports, and later founding the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. "Good evening, everybody, and welcome to our first inaugural NMACC dinner in Venice to celebrate the India Pavilion. It is such an honour to be in this room today with each and every one of you, and I'm so touched that you took the time to be here today. My mother grew up a classical Indian dancer, then became a teacher, then dived into the world of education and sports, and then came back to her roots with launching the NMACC," said Isha Ambani.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

While reflecting on NMACC's mission, Isha Ambani added, "Our mission has always been to take the best of India to the world and to bring the best of the world to India, and I was so excited to be part of this wonderful group who's put together the India Pavilion. I'd just like to raise a glass to art, to friendship, and to a conversation around culture that keeps continuing."

NMACC shared the speech of Isha Ambani at the inaugural dinner on their Instagram handle today. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (@nmacc.india)

A Night of Elegance in Venice

For the inaugural dinner in Venice, Nita Ambani wore a shimmering ivory-gold silk sari featuring intricate woven patterns, paired with a matching blouse. She completed her look with colourful gemstone jewellery and a small ornate gold handbag, reflecting a blend of elegance and traditional craftsmanship. Isha Ambani, on the other hand, made a striking appearance in a wine-coloured satin saree-style gown with sculptural pleats and a modern silhouette. The ensemble featured embellished circular jewelled detailing around the neckline and waist, adding a contemporary edge to the traditional-inspired outfit.

India Pavilion Inaugurated at Venice Biennale

The inauguration of the India Pavilion at the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia was held on Thursday. It was attended by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant, among others.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Culture, the Pavilion of India presented Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home art exhibition, which was curated by Amin Jaffer and presented by the Ministry of Culture in partnership with Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and Serendipity Arts. It featured works by artists Alwar Balasubramaniam (Bala), Ranjani Shettar, Sumakshi Singh, Skarma Sonam Tashi and Asim Waqif. The exhibition explored the ideas of memory, migration, materiality and belonging through contemporary artistic practices rooted in Indian cultural traditions. (ANI)