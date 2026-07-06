Indian designer Rahul Mishra's Paris Haute Couture Week show was a star-studded affair with Isha Ambani and Cardi B in attendance. The duo were spotted in the front row, dressed in custom ensembles from Mishra's 'Devi' collection.

Rahul Mishra's Star-Studded Couture Show

Paris Haute Couture Week kicked off on Monday, with Indian designer Rahul Mishra showcasing his exquisite collection. Notably, his show was attended by renowned dignitaries including businesswoman-philanthropist Isha Ambani and rapper Cardi B.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Isha Ambani and Cardi B Bond in Front Row

In a video shared by self-proclaimed fashion watchdog Diet Sabya, Isha and Cardi B are seen seated together in the front row, chatting and bonding over their shared love of fashion. https://www.instagram.com/p/DadUItXqWJb/?hl=en Both were dressed in custom Rahul Mishra ensembles, flaunting his latest collection 'Devi'.

Cardi's ivory ensemble showcases the designer's signature blend of Indian craftsmanship and sculptural couture. Isha opted for an elegant slate grey-blue Rahul Mishra couture look featuring a beautifully draped, body-skimming silhouette.

A Glimpse Behind the Seams

Just hours before the show, Rahul Mishra posted a glimpse of his 'karigars' at work, carefully crafting the final ensembles. https://www.instagram.com/p/Dac5THFJSup/?hl=en

Other Highlights: Maison Schiaparelli

Maison Schiaparelli also unveiled its Fall/Winter 2026-2027 haute couture collection, The Abyss, under the creative direction of Daniel Roseberry. (ANI)