Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shock and grief in Rajasthan village after mishap kills 10 members of family

    The village witnessed the funeral pyres of 10 members of the same family being lit. 

    Shock and grief in Barau village after mishap claims 10 members of a family
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 20, 2022, 3:05 PM IST

    Barau village of Khetri town in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu is in a state of shock and grief. Ten members of the family hailing from here lost their lives in an accident.

    The village witnessed the funeral pyres of 10 members of the same family being lit. Whoever saw this painful scene could not stop themselves from breaking down into tears. There was an eerie silence in the whole village. No stove was lit in any house. But that was not before screams of family members reverberated through the hamlet when the bodies reached the village. 

    The accident claimed the lives of the entire family of Sumer. Sumer had gone to Lohagirl to immersing the ashes of his father, Girdhari Lal and perform other rituals. While returning, the family's pickup vehicle collided with a tractor near Gudhagaudji and overturned. 

    Those killed in the mishap include Sumer, his wife Rajbala and two sons Karmaveer and Rahul. Sumer's daughter Deepika, who did not travel because of her final year exam, is the only family member left. She is distraught and unconsolable.

    Others who lost their lives were also part of the same family.

    District Collector Laxman Singh Kudi, SP Pradeep Mohan Sharma, Advisor to Chief Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Principal Manisha Gurjar, Sub-Divisional Officer Jaisingh, Deputy Superintendent Rajesh Kasana, Tehsildar Vivek Kataria and dozens of public representatives and officials also participated in the last rites.

    President Ram Nath Kovind mourned the incident. He tweeted and wrote, "I am deeply saddened to get the news of the death of many people in a road accident in Jhunjhunu. My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery." 

    The Prime Minister's Office has also offered financial help, describing the incident as tragic. The PMO tweeted and said that the central government will give two lakh rupees to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 rupees to the injured. At the same time, BJP National President JP Nadda has also tweeted, expressing his condolences. 

    The district administration will give one lakh rupees each to the next of kin of the dead and Rs 20,000 to the injured.

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2022, 3:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru in for a damp week: City sees wettest April in 7 years, to receive more showers-dnm

    Bengaluru in for a damp week: City sees wettest April in 7 years, to receive more showers

    Mask compulsory in Delhi again, Rs 500 fine for violators; schools to continue physical classes-dnm

    Mask compulsory in Delhi again, Rs 500 fine for violators; schools to continue physical classes

    Bizarre video: Thief captured dancing on CCTV after looting store in Uttar Pradesh - gps

    Bizarre video: Thief captured dancing on CCTV after looting store in Uttar Pradesh

    Uber raises trip rates by 10% in Bengaluru amid rising fuel prices - adt

    Uber raises trip rates by 10% in Bengaluru amid rising fuel prices

    Congress divided over setting free ex Punjab CM Beant Singh s killer gcw

    Congress divided over setting free ex-Punjab CM Beant Singh's killer

    Recent Stories

    Met Gala 2022: Deepika Padukone to attend the gala event with Louis Vuitton; here's what we know RBA

    Met Gala 2022: Deepika Padukone to attend the gala event with Louis Vuitton; here's what we know

    tennis Good news for Rafa Nadal fans: King of Clay eyeing Madrid Open return from injury uncle toni nadal snt

    Good news for Rafa Nadal fans: King of Clay 'eyeing' Madrid Open return from injury

    Bengaluru in for a damp week: City sees wettest April in 7 years, to receive more showers-dnm

    Bengaluru in for a damp week: City sees wettest April in 7 years, to receive more showers

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Ralf Rangnick calls for 10 Manchester United signings after Liverpool humiliation-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Ralf Rangnick calls for 10 Man United signings after Liverpool humiliation

    Ferrari 296 GTS convertible hybrid model unveiled gcw

    Ferrari 296 GTS convertible hybrid model unveiled

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon