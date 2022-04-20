Shock and grief in Rajasthan village after mishap kills 10 members of family

The village witnessed the funeral pyres of 10 members of the same family being lit.

Barau village of Khetri town in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu is in a state of shock and grief. Ten members of the family hailing from here lost their lives in an accident.

The village witnessed the funeral pyres of 10 members of the same family being lit. Whoever saw this painful scene could not stop themselves from breaking down into tears. There was an eerie silence in the whole village. No stove was lit in any house. But that was not before screams of family members reverberated through the hamlet when the bodies reached the village.

The accident claimed the lives of the entire family of Sumer. Sumer had gone to Lohagirl to immersing the ashes of his father, Girdhari Lal and perform other rituals. While returning, the family's pickup vehicle collided with a tractor near Gudhagaudji and overturned.

Those killed in the mishap include Sumer, his wife Rajbala and two sons Karmaveer and Rahul. Sumer's daughter Deepika, who did not travel because of her final year exam, is the only family member left. She is distraught and unconsolable.

Others who lost their lives were also part of the same family.

District Collector Laxman Singh Kudi, SP Pradeep Mohan Sharma, Advisor to Chief Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Principal Manisha Gurjar, Sub-Divisional Officer Jaisingh, Deputy Superintendent Rajesh Kasana, Tehsildar Vivek Kataria and dozens of public representatives and officials also participated in the last rites.

President Ram Nath Kovind mourned the incident. He tweeted and wrote, "I am deeply saddened to get the news of the death of many people in a road accident in Jhunjhunu. My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery."

The Prime Minister's Office has also offered financial help, describing the incident as tragic. The PMO tweeted and said that the central government will give two lakh rupees to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 rupees to the injured. At the same time, BJP National President JP Nadda has also tweeted, expressing his condolences.

The district administration will give one lakh rupees each to the next of kin of the dead and Rs 20,000 to the injured.