A travel vlogger’s blunt remark about cleanliness and civic sense in India has triggered a fiery social media debate after her video from Sri Lanka’s famous Ella railway station went viral online.

A travel vlogger’s blunt remark about cleanliness and civic sense in India has triggered a fiery social media debate after her video from Sri Lanka’s famous Ella railway station went viral online.

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Actor and travel influencer Shenaz Treasury, who was exploring the scenic tourist hotspot, shared visuals of foreign travellers comfortably moving around the station, clicking pictures and waiting for trains in what appeared to be a spotless and well-maintained environment. The station, widely known for its breathtaking railway routes and popularity among international tourists, looked organised, calm and tourist-friendly.

While filming the surroundings, Shenaz pointed at the neat premises and remarked, "Let's face it. We are the dirtiest country."

The video quickly exploded online, where users got into a heated discussion about cleanliness in India and how civic habits may be affecting the country’s tourism image globally.

Many users agreed with the vlogger’s observation, arguing that littering, weak civic awareness and poor maintenance continue to plague several tourist destinations across India. Several pointed out that even places blessed with natural beauty and historical significance often struggle with overflowing garbage, overcrowding and inadequate sanitation facilities.

Others drew comparisons between public behaviour in India and abroad, claiming that many Indians strictly follow civic rules while travelling overseas but neglect basic cleanliness back home despite repeated government campaigns and awareness drives.