A viral social media post from Hyderabad accuses a traffic officer of threatening a resident with a challan during an argument. The incident has ignited widespread debate on police misuse of power and accountability.

A roadside altercation involving a Hyderabad traffic police officer has triggered widespread discussion online after a local resident accused the cop of misusing authority and threatening him with a traffic challan during an argument. The incident, which recently went viral on social media, has reignited conversations around police behaviour, accountability and the misuse of power during routine traffic interactions.

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According to reports, the Hyderabad resident shared details of the encounter online, alleging that the traffic officer became aggressive during a roadside dispute and attempted to intimidate him by threatening to issue a challan. The man claimed the disagreement escalated despite him trying to explain his side calmly.

The viral post quickly drew strong reactions from internet users, many of whom criticised the alleged conduct of the officer. Several social media users said traffic enforcement authorities should maintain professionalism and avoid using fines as a means of intimidation during disagreements with motorists.

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One user reportedly reacted by saying, “Threatening citizens with challans for personal arguments is not acceptable.” Another commented, “Authorities are meant to enforce rules, not misuse power during verbal disputes.”

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At the same time, some users urged people not to jump to conclusions without hearing both sides of the story. A section of social media users pointed out that short viral clips or one-sided posts often fail to capture the complete context of such incidents.

The controversy has once again highlighted growing public scrutiny around traffic policing practices in major Indian cities, especially in densely populated urban areas where confrontations during road checks and enforcement drives are becoming increasingly common.

Hyderabad, like several metro cities, has intensified traffic monitoring and digital challan systems in recent years to improve road safety and reduce violations. However, viral incidents involving alleged misconduct by officials often spark public debate over citizen-police interactions and accountability mechanisms.

The incident also triggered broader discussions online about respectful communication between authorities and the public. Many users stressed that while traffic rules must be strictly enforced, both officers and commuters should handle disagreements calmly and lawfully.

So far, there has been no official statement publicly confirming disciplinary action or further investigation into the matter. However, the viral nature of the post has continued to fuel conversations across social media platforms, with many calling for greater transparency in traffic enforcement procedures.

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