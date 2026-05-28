A viral video has sparked a debate online after showing a judge becoming agitated with a young lawyer for repeatedly using the informal word "Yeah" during court proceedings. The clip, described as a clash between Gen Z's informal style and traditional judicial etiquette, has led to widespread discussion on social media.

Social media users have been discussing professionalism, courtroom decorum, and communication gaps between generations after a brief video of a heated yet amusing discussion between a judge and a young lawyer went viral.

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The eight-second video, which was extensively circulated on X by user @KaranPa522, shows a judge clearly agitated when a young attorney repeatedly replied during proceedings with the informal word "Yeah."

With the headline, "Hilarious: Judge Gets Angry at Gen Z Lawyer, Kept Saying 'Yeah,'" the video became viral on the internet.

In the video, the judge—dressed in traditional black robes—seems more and more irritated as he challenges the attorney's frequent use of colloquial language in court. The incident has been extensively characterised online as a conflict between Gen Z's informal communication style and traditional judicial etiquette.

The judge can be heard saying, “Where have you come from? From Indore. You have come from Indore. Do you keep saying ya ya there? Ya ya ya ya."

He further added, “Half in Hindi, half in English. He also said ya ya ya ya. If you say ya again, we will close your file and return it to you. You are not sitting in a cafe or on a coffee table here. Yes, close ya there. Now you do one thing, come next week."

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Since it was posted, the video has quickly gained popularity on X and Instagram, where people have flooded the comments area with memes, jokes, and discussions about evolving corporate communication patterns.

While many viewers agreed with the judge's emphasis on using formal courtroom language, others contended that younger generations' everyday speech had become firmly embedded with colloquial expressions like "yeah." One user jokingly commented, “gotchaa!! your honour," while another questioned traditional legal custom by writing, “And the courts should stop the practice of calling judge MY LORD, this isn’t colonial India anymore."