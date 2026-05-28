BJP National President Nitin Nabin arrived in Uttarakhand for a three-day visit, welcomed by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. His schedule includes core committee meetings, discussions with ministers, MPs, and party workers to strengthen the organisation.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday welcomed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on his visit to the state here.

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In a post on X, Dhami said Nabin's visit would infuse the organisation with new energy and further strengthen the state's development efforts. The post read, "Heartfelt welcome and felicitations to the honourable National President of the world's largest political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nitin Nabin, on the sacred land of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Your arrival in Uttarakhand will infuse the organisation with new energy, inspire the workers, and further strengthen the resolve for the state's development. On behalf of the people of Devbhoomi, a warm welcome and felicitations to you."

Preparations for the Visit

Earlier, Dhami chaired a high-level meeting at his official residence in Dehradun on Wednesday to finalise the itinerary for Nabin's upcoming visit to the state, according to the Chief Minister's Office. The meeting was attended by BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, Lok Sabha MPs Trivendra Singh Rawat and Anil Baluni, and General Secretary (Organisation) Ajaey Kumar. Discussions focused on the proposed visit and programme schedule of the BJP National President in Uttarakhand.

Three-Day Itinerary Detailed

Meanwhile, BJP National President Nitin Nabin will be on a three-day visit to Dehradun from May 28 to 30.

Day 1: Arrival and Key Meetings

On his first arrival, party workers will accord him a grand welcome at more than 25 locations from Jolly Grant Airport to the BJP state office. According to the BJP state office, he will arrive at Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport at 4:35 PM on May 28. From there, he will proceed directly to the state BJP office, where he will attend a Core Committee meeting at 6:15 PM, followed by a meeting with ministers.

Day 2: High-Level Engagements

On the second day of his visit, he will meet the Chief Minister in the morning and later visit the residence of former Chief Minister late B C Khanduri to pay tribute and offer condolences to the bereaved family. Thereafter, he will reach Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, The Madhuban on Rajpur Road at 11:00 AM to participate in a series of important meetings. He will first hold a meeting with MPs and MLAs, followed by an extensive discussion at 2:00 PM with state office bearers, morcha presidents, general secretaries, district in-charges, co-incharges, and district presidents. Later, from 4:00 PM onwards, he will interact with mayors, municipal chairpersons, Nagar Panchayat chairpersons, district panchayat presidents and vice presidents, as well as block chiefs. In the evening, he will chair meetings with media, social media, IT, and state spokesperson teams.

Day 3: Grassroots Connection

On the final day of his visit, the BJP National President will offer prayers at Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple and later visit the residence of the Booth No. 141 President in Dakra, Garhi Cantt, for breakfast. He will then attend a meeting of Booth Committee 138, Durgamall Mandal. (ANI)

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