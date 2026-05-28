Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra claims CM Siddaramaiah will resign today, asserting that no Congress CM can fix the state's financial crisis. He called for dissolving the assembly and alleged Karnataka is being used as an ATM by Congress.

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Thursday lambasted the Congress leadership in the state, asserting that the people's interests will not be protected, no matter who takes charge as the Chief Minister, amid speculations around a leadership change.

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Speaking with ANI, the state BJP chief affirmed that CM Siddaramaiah is bound to resign today. Accusing the ruling party of creating a financial crisis in the state, he stated that no Congress CM can address the issue. "Congress high command has already decided to change the leadership in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah is bound to resign, is expected to resign today. But whoever becomes the Chief Minister, the financial crisis that has been created because of the three years Congress government's tenure, I don't think any Chief Minister would be able to address this issue," he said.

BJP Calls for Dissolution of Assembly

He reflected on the state's fiscal distress, the plight of farmers and youth, and alleged that the Congress high command uses Karnataka as an ATM. He further alleged that despite the leadership change in the state, Congress will not protect the interests of the public. He suggested that the Karnataka Legislative Assembly should be dissolved and the state should conduct early elections. "Karnataka is already in a financial distress. There is no development. Farmers are in great distress. Unemployment, youths are very unhappy with the Congress government. Only guarantee... the Congress feels only because of the guarantee they will survive. But the fact is, every section of the society, they are upset with this Congress government. So any Chief Minister replacing Siddaramaiah or even Siddaramaiah continues, I don't think Karnataka's interest will be protected. So in the interest of people of Karnataka, it's better to dissolve the assembly and head for the assembly elections," he stated.

"Of course, they still have two more years. But no Chief Minister can do good work because Congress has become an ATM for the Congress high command. So any Chief Minister, whether D.K. Shivakumar or Parameshwara or anybody for that matter, the trend continues. Their interest is not Karnataka's development. Their only interest is to make Karnataka an ATM for the Congress high command. So there is no people's interest here," he added.

Congress Leaders Meet Amid Leadership Change Buzz

Earlier today, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar arrived at CM Siddaramaiah's official residence 'Kaveri' in Bengaluru on Thursday for a "breakfast meeting" with key Congress leaders, amid speculations around a leadership change.

Several Karnataka Ministers also arrived at the CM's Siddaramaiah residence, including Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, and HK Patil, amid tight security.

The meeting comes as conversations over a potential leadership transition have resurfaced intermittently over the past several months, despite repeated assertions from the party leadership dismissing such reports. There has been constant speculation over the elevation of DK Shivakumar since the Congress government in Karnataka completed half its term, and another round of talks is expected before a final decision, party sources said.