Shashi Tharoor says only objection to CBSE's question on Gujarat violence is that it's 'too easy'

The issue, which CBSE claims violate the board's norms, has lately piqued the interest of Thiruvananthapuram MP and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Students were asked in the CBSE class 12 sociology board exam, "The unprecedented spread of anti-muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 happened under which government?" The board published a statement labelling the question 'inappropriate' hours after the exam was completed. The question appeared in the CBSE term 1 sociology board examinations in 2022. The issue, which CBSE claims violate the board's norms, has lately piqued the interest of Thiruvananthapuram MP and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Tharoor retweeted the query, along with his comments. He stated that the only reason to resist the question is that it is too easy, and that any sentient Indian can give you the answer.

The tweet has received over 4,000 likes and several retweets since it was shared. Netizens responded in droves, including all shades of discourse, even some 'agree to disagree' tweeple.

One user paid close attention to the vectors involved in the question and labelled it as "tricky."

The question under discussion was asked in the Term 1 examination of Class 12. The question read, "The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took place under which government?" It had four options to choose from: a) Congress, b) BJP, c) Democratic, and d) Republican.

After the question gained traction on social media for its questionable nature, CBSE apologised.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the borad wrote that the question has been asked is inappropriate and in violation of the CBSE guidelines for external subject experts for setting question papers. It also acknowledged the error made and promised to take strict action against the responsible persons.

Many challenged the apology citing that the incident is mentioned in the textbooks and shouldn't be considered an "error."