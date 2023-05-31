Shahbad Dairy-like horror now in Bihar: Man stabs lover 12 times for rejecting marriage proposal

In a horrifying event that occurred on Monday in the Sitamarhi district's Haribela Village, a 22-year-old man stabbed a 20-year-old girl 12 times for rejecting his marriage proposal.

The girl is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sitamarhi town and according to hospital authorities, her condition is critical.

Bathnaha SHO Ashok Kumar Singh on Tuesday confirmed that the accused had been arrested.

The girl's family has filed a case against Chandan. Chandan and the girl were in a relationship for the last four years, as per locals.

Six months ago, their images and videos were shared on social media. Her relatives had made a complaint to the police in Bathnaha. With the panchayat's help, the issue was settled.

Chandan, however, persisted in pressuring the girl to get married to him. On Monday, while the girl was returning from the neighbourhood market, Chandan stopped her and stabbed her after a disagreement.

The victim allegedly suffered injuries to her neck, chest, thigh, and stomach.

In a similar case, a 6-year-old girl was stabbed more than 40 times by a man outside her home in Delhi’s slum cluster in Rohini's Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday. The whole incident has been recorded on CCTV. The girl was captured on camera walking down the street when she was stopped by her attacker, Sahil, who then repeatedly stabbed her before hitting her head on a concrete slab. The deceased was identified as Sakshi, a resident of JJ Colony in the Shahbad dairy area.

