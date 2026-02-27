BJP's Dilip Ghosh claims WB CM Mamata Banerjee is 'rattled' by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleging she fought it in court and admitted to 1.20 crore duplicate names being deliberately included in the state's electoral roll.

BJP's Dilip Ghosh attacks Mamata Banerjee

Amidst the ongoing criticism by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against the Election Commission and Centre over Special Intensive Revision, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Friday said that the TMC supremo is "rattled" by SIR. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said that the West Bengal CM opposed the SIR and approached High Court and Supreme Court to put up a "fight" against it. He further stated that Banerjee has agreed that duplicate names in electoral roll would touch 1.20 crore because they were included deliberately.

"As soon as SIR was announced, she (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee) was rattled. She still is. She approached High Court and Supreme Court and put up a fight. But she could not do anything...Today, she agreed that the numbers (of duplicate names) will touch 1.20 crore because those names were deliberately included," Dilip Ghosh told ANI.

CM Expresses Concern

Earlier this week, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern over the ongoing SIR procedure, suggesting that around 1.20 crore names are projected to get deleted from the electoral roll. The CM called it a question of democratic rights, adding that the issue transcends party lines and religious identities.

Supreme Court's Intervention

Earlier on Tuesday, the West Bengal government welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to permit the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court to deploy additional civil judges with three years of experience and, if required, seek assistance from the Chief Justices of Jharkhand and Odisha for verifying objections under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter rolls in the state.

The directions were issued by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant after the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court flagged a shortage of officers to verify over 50 lakh objections under the 'Logical Discrepancy' category within the existing timeframe. The High Court had noted that even 250 judicial officers would require approximately 80 days to complete the verification. (ANI)