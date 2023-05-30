Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi crime: How one phone led police to Sahil who brutally stabbed 16-year-old girlfriend

    Delhi crime: A 16-year-old girl was murdered by a 20-year-old in Delhi's Rohini area on Sunday. The accused has been arrested in UP's Bulandshahr. Here's how he was arrested.
     

    First Published May 30, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

    The brutal murder of a 16-year-old girl on Sunday in Rohini, Delhi, shocked the country. People at Delhi's Shahbad Dairy simply strolled by without interfering or restraining Sahil as he stabbed the minor 21 times with a knife and bashed her with a cement slab.

    Political parties have demanded strong punishment against the accused in response to the gruesome murder, which has aroused concerns about public consciousness.

    According to the media reports, Sahil turned off his cellphone seconds after the murder and left the scene. Then he boarded a bus and travelled to Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

    Also Read | Delhi crime: No one called cops, there was delay of 25-30 minutes in reporting the incident, says police

    "After the incident, the accused fled and went to his relative in Bulandshahr to hide. However, after reaching there, he called his father and after that, the police arrested him through technical surveillance," police said, according to reports.

    A few hours into the investigation, Delhi Police were able to locate him and took his father along with them to Bulandsher to nab the accused. Reportedly, the accused and the victim were in a relationship for the last three years and the minor wanted to part ways.

    Also Read | Delhi crime: Sahil, accused of brutally stabbing 16-year-old girlfriend, arrested

    An FIR under Section 302 of the IPC at PS Shahbad Dairy, was registered against Sahil. According to the early results of the post-mortem examination, the girl suffered a ruptured skull during the incident.

    Also Read | Delhi crime: 16-year-old girl stabbed 40 times by boyfriend, no one stopped him

    Last Updated May 30, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
