BJP Leader Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Foreign Language'

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks, with party leader Narendra Kumar Kashyap alleging that the Congress leader uses the "language of foreigners" while speaking about India.

Reacting to Union Minister Piyush Goyal's statement targeting Gandhi, Kashyap said that the entire country objects to the tone and language adopted by the Congress leader. "This is why the public is removing Congress from power everywhere," Kashyap said.

Goyal Calls Rahul 'Poster Boy of Negative Politics'

With the BJP and Congress locking horns over the "shirtless protest" of the Indian Youth Congress during the Al Summit, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday alleged that "Rahul Gandhi has become the poster boy of negative politics". "The Gandhi family is a completely compromised political family. Rahul Gandhi and his Congress party are a compromised family, a compromised political party. Rahul Gandhi means compromise. Look at the Congress party's history or its present, whether it's the various tales of corruption, how they compromise public interest and national interest under the influence of foreign powers, there are countless examples before the country and the public of how they completely compromise the country and its bright future, the bright future of its citizens. Rahul Gandhi has become the poster boy of negative politics," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi has, in a way, demonstrated a high-handed approach to politics before the nation and the world. He is nothing but a puppet of foreign powers, anti-India forces, anti-India organisations, and anti-India governments. This is the compromise Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family are making today: whether in Parliament, whether outside, whether in a press conference. We have seen his behaviour with the press," Goyal added.

'Extra-Constitutional Powers' Allegation

The BJP leader alleged that Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi wielded extra-constitutional powers even during Manmohan Singh's government. (ANI)