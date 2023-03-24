Setback for Kerala Governor; High Court overturns his decision to sack 15 members of Kerala University

The High Court's verdict was on a petition filed by the Kerala University senators against the dismissal by the Governor. The court accepted the petitioners' contention that the Governor's action was against the law.

The Kerala High Court on Friday cancelled Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's decision to dismiss 15 senate members of Kerala University. The dismissal order was issued in October 2022 by the Governor, exercising his authority as Kerala University chancellor.

The bench of Justice Satish Nainan gave the verdict on the petitions.

The Governor had accused the senators of waging a shadow war against him. The Governor also alleged that the Senate tried to stand against him as the chancellor. Following this, Governor Khan ordered the constitution of a search committee to find the next vice-chancellor of Kerala University. Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr V P Mahadevan Pillai instead sought clarity on Khan's instructions rather than following them.

However, the chancellor constituted the committee as the state government was mooting changes to its format to give the latter an upper hand in the process. Following this, the Governor himself issued an order to sack the 15 senate members.

The university and the government objected to the Governor's decision to convene the committee before the university chose its representative. According to the sources from Raj Bhavan, the possibility of appeal will be examined after getting the copy of the High Court judgment in the case.

