Service disruption in Karnataka: SWR announces cancellation of 18 trains for 3 months

The Bengaluru South Western Railway Division cancels 18 trains amid December to February, due to tunnel safety work. Six trains partially canceled, 30 diverted. Passengers advised alternative arrangements due to service disruptions.

The South Western Railway's Bengaluru Division has announced the cancellation of 18 trains operating between Sri Sathyasai Prashanthi Nilayam and Basampally stations. The cancellation spans across the months of December, January, and February due to essential safety work within the tunnel along this route.

These measures involve extensive safety enhancements in the tunnel, prompting the cancellation of 18 trains on various dates throughout the mentioned months. Additionally, six trains will experience partial cancellation, while 30 others are set to be diverted by the Bangalore Division of the South Western Railway.



The safety-focused work within the Sri Sathyasai Prashanthi Nilayam and Basampally stations tunnel necessitates these temporary changes to train services. Passengers intending to travel during this period are advised to consider alternative arrangements or check for revised schedules as the affected trains face cancellation, partial cancellation, or diversion.

The modifications in train schedules are part of the railway division's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of passengers amid ongoing infrastructure enhancements. Commuters and travelers in these regions are encouraged to stay informed about these alterations to their travel plans, considering the temporary disruptions expected in train services across the mentioned months.



The South Western Railway's Bangalore Division has proactively addressed the need for these adjustments and is working diligently to execute the necessary safety measures within the specified time frame.

Details of Canceled Trains and Dates:

Coimbatore-Hazrat Nizamuddin Kongu Express: Dec 10, 17, 24, 31, Jan 7, 14, 21, 28, Feb 4

Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Sainagar Shirdi Express: Dec 6, 13, 20, 27, Jan 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, Feb 7

Sir M. Visveswaraiah Terminal Bangalore-Aghthori Parcel Express: Dec 7, 14, 21, 28, Jan 4, 11, 18, 25, Feb 1, 8

Yashwantpur-Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Express: Dec 12, 19, 26, Jan 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, Feb 6

Yeshavantpura-Machelipatna Kondavidu Express: Dec 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30, Jan 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30, Feb 1, 3, 5, 8

Yashwantpur-Secunderabad Garib Rath Express: Dec 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30, Jan 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 22, 25, 27, 29, Feb 1, 3, 5, 8

Sainagar Shirdi-Dr. MGR Chennai Central: Dec 8, 15, 22, 29, Jan 5, 12, 19, 26, Feb 2, 9

Hazrat Nizamuddin-Coimbatore Express: Dec 13, 20, 27, Jan 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, Feb 7

Agthori-SMVT Bangalore Parcel Express: Dec 11, 18, 25, Jan 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, Feb 5, 12

Dr. Ambedkarnagar-Yashwantpur Express: Dec 10, 17, 24, 31, Jan 7, 14, 21, 28, Feb 4

Machalipatnam-Yeshavantpur Express: Dec 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27, 29, Jan 1, 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29, 31, Feb 2, 5, 7

Secunderabad-Yashwantpur Garib Rath Express: Dec 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29, 31, Jan 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28, 31, Feb 2, 4, 7

Dharmavaram-KSR Bangalore: December 12 to February 8

Guntakal-Hindupur Demu: From December 7 to February 8

Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilaya-KSR Bangalore MEMU Special: December 8 to February 8

KRS Bangalore-Dharmavaram MEMU: From December 8 to February 8

Hindupur-Guntakal Demu: From December 8 to February 9

KSR Bangalore-Sri Sathyasai Prashanthi Nilayam MEMU: December 8 to February 2