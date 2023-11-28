Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru receives Rs 7 crore allocation for 287 km 'Ring Rail' project; check details

    Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav unveils Bangalore's 'Ring Rail' project, allocating Rs 7 crore to ease traffic. The 287 km circular route aims to connect surrounding areas and key city points, undergoing a pre-feasibility study. Efforts to appoint a Managing Director for Bangalore's Suburban Railway Project are underway, addressing delays. Railway development surges in Karnataka despite technical challenges with the Vande Bharat train.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

    In a pivotal move aimed at curbing traffic snarls, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnav unveiled plans for a groundbreaking 'Ring Rail' project around Bangalore. With an allocation of Rs 7 crore, this ambitious initiative seeks to alleviate congestion in the bustling metropolis, announced during a press conference following a comprehensive review of the South Western Railway sector.

    The Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP)' is poised to revolutionize city connectivity, complementing the existing Metro Rail system. Envisaged as a circular route encompassing approximately 287 km, the 'Ring Rail' will link surrounding areas like Nidavanda, Nelamangala, Doddaballapur, Devanahalli, Heilalige, Solur, Malur, and eight other locales. Additionally, the blueprint encompasses connections to ten key locations within the city.

    Sampige railway corridor project delay leaves Bengaluru commuters frustrated

    The sanctioned funds will fuel a meticulous pre-feasibility study to outline the project's architecture, stations, and track routes. Subsequently, a comprehensive project report will be crafted, and spearheaded by the South Western Railway Zone. Minister Vaishnav emphasized the pivotal role the 'Ring Rail' is slated to play, addressing Bangalore's traffic woes over the next 20-30 years.

    Responding to queries regarding the delay in implementing the Bangalore Suburban Railway Project, Minister Vaishnav highlighted the need for a permanent Managing Director (MD) role within the joint project entity, K-Ride. Efforts are underway to bridge this gap by appointing an adept officer with technical, railway, and administrative prowess, a decision that'll be mutually discussed and actioned with the state government's collaboration.

    Over 2,000 trees to be cut for Bengaluru sub-urban railway project?

    K-Ride officials underscored ongoing efforts toward the suburban railway project's implementation, including land acquisition, compensation distribution, and technological integration. Concurrently, railway development in the state has witnessed a substantial surge, with a noteworthy increase in funding, culminating in the initiation of 57 world-class station construction projects.

    Acknowledging technical hurdles, senior South Western Railway officers highlighted challenges linked to connecting the Vande Bharat train to Mangalore. They've stressed the urgent need to surmount these challenges, urging expedited electrification and related infrastructure enhancements. Furthermore, the Hassan-Mangalore Rail Development Company has been directed to address technical impediments along the Bengaluru-Mangalore railway line, particularly those associated with landslides.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
