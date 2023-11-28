Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    SWR announces special train service between Hubballi and Kottayam stations

    South Western Railway introduces special weekly express trains between SSS Hubli and Kottayam, catering to passenger demand. Additionally, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav announces a ₹377 crore redevelopment plan for Bengaluru's Yesvantpur station, aiming for a world-class transformation.

    SWR announces special train service between Hubballi and Kottayam stations vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 4:51 PM IST

    In response to passenger demand, the South Western Railway Zone has announced the introduction of a special weekly express train service connecting SSS Hubli and Kottayam stations. Scheduled to commence operations on January 2, 2024, the train aims to cater to the travel needs of commuters between these destinations.

    The train departing from SSS Hubballi station at 10:30 am will operate until January 20th, arriving at Kottayam station at 8:15 am the following day. Conversely, from January 3rd to January 21st, the train will depart from Kottayam at 11 am, reaching SSS Hubballi station at 9:50 am the subsequent day.

    Karnataka: KSRTC introduces Volvo bus service to Sabarimala devotees

    Additionally, another train service, scheduled from January 5th to January 16th, 2024, will depart from SSS Hubballi station at 11 am, arriving at Kottayam station at 8:15 am the next day. Correspondingly, from January 6th to January 17th, 2024, the train will depart from Kottayam at 11 am, reaching Hubballi station at 9:50 am the following day. The route for both trains will include stops at Davangere, Tumkur, SMVT Bengaluru, Whitefield, Salem, Palakkad, and Ernakulam.

    In other railway developments, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has announced the comprehensive redevelopment of Bengaluru's Yesvantpur railway station. With an allocated budget of ₹377 crore, the renovation aims to transform the station into a world-class facility.

    Bengaluru receives Rs 7 crore allocation for 287 km 'Ring Rail' project; check details

    During his visit to Yesvantpur Junction railway station, the Railway Minister inspected the ongoing redevelopment work. Emphasizing the station's significance in accommodating heavy traffic and facilitating train travel for the next 20-30 years, Vaishnav also announced the introduction of several Vande Bharat trains for Karnataka.

    The revamped Yesvantpur railway station is slated to feature a rooftop plaza, enhancing its aesthetic appeal. As a major railway hub in India, it will serve trains from Bengaluru(city station), Hassan, Tumkur, Hubli-Dharwad, and Delhi, solidifying its pivotal role in the region's railway network.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 4:51 PM IST
