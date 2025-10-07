Y Puran Kumar, a senior Haryana IPS officer, died by suicide at his Sector 11 Chandigarh residence by shooting himself. The police are at the spot.

Y Puran Kumar, a senior Haryana IPS officer, holding the rank of additional director general of police (ADGP), died by suicide by shooting himself at his residence in Sector 11 Chandigarh on Tuesday. The exact reason as to what led to the suicide is not yet known. The police are at the spot. The weapon used in the incident has been recovered, and forensic teams are conducting on-site examination.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur is also at the spot said, “We got information of a shooting at around 1:30 PM at Sector 11 Police Station. When we reached here, we found that a reported suicide had taken place. The body of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar was found at his residence.”

"The CFSL team has reached the spot, and an investigation is underway. More details will be known after the post-mortem...," she added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Puran Kumar was an Additional Director General of Police, a high-ranking position within the Indian Police Service, and was posted at the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Sunaria, Rohtak, on September 29.

The officer's wife, Aman P Kumar, is an IAS officer. She is currently on an official trip to Japan. She will return to India tomorrow evening.