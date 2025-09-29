A shocking case of child abuse at a school in Haryana has sparked outrage after videos showed a seven-year-old boy hung upside down and beaten by the school driver on the principal’s orders. Police have booked the driver, principal, and staff.

A disturbing case of child abuse has emerged from a private school in Panipat, Haryana, raising serious concerns about student safety in educational institutions. Viral videos showed brutal punishment of young children by school staff, sparking widespread outrage.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Trigger warning: These videos contain offensive visuals which maybe extremely disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised

Boy tied and hung upside down

In one shocking video, a Class 2 student was tied with ropes, hung upside down from a window, and beaten by school driver Ajay. The child’s mother, Doli, said her seven-year-old son had only recently joined the school. She alleged that the principal, Reena, asked Ajay to punish the boy for not completing his homework.

Ajay also slapped the child, made video calls while abusing him, and later uploaded the clip online. The video went viral, eventually reaching the boy’s family and exposing the abuse.

Principal caught on video slapping children

Another video showed principal Reena herself slapping and beating children in front of other students. She defended her actions, claiming the children had misbehaved with two girls and that she had informed their parents before disciplining them. However, her explanation directly violates education ministry guidelines that ban all forms of corporal punishment.

Parents also accused the school of forcing children to clean toilets as punishment, further fueling anger.

Police action and intimidation allegations

Police at Model Town station registered a case under several IPC sections and the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. Officials confirmed strict action would be taken against the accused, reports India Today.

Principal Reena admitted she had asked Ajay to scold the boy on August 13 but claimed the driver had been dismissed due to repeated complaints. However, the boy’s family alleged that after the video surfaced, Ajay tried to intimidate them by sending men to their house.

Call for stronger child safety laws

The shocking incident has triggered demands from parents and child rights activists for stronger enforcement of child protection laws in schools. They argue that such abuse highlights loopholes in monitoring mechanisms and the urgent need for accountability from school management.

Authorities have assured that investigations are ongoing and strict action will be taken against those responsible.