Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Security cover for 424 VIPs in Punjab revoked

    The Punjab government had suspended security cover for VIPs in the state for the third time. In the first two orders, the state removed the security cover of 184 people, including former MLAs, MPs, and ministers.
     

    Security cover for 424 VIPs in Punjab revoked - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chandigarh, First Published May 28, 2022, 11:26 AM IST

    The Bhagwant Mann led Punjab government has removed security cover for 424 additional people with immediate effect, and the concerned police personnel have been ordered to report to the special DGP at Jalandhar Cantt on Saturday.

    Retired police officers, religious leaders, and political figures are among whose security has been taken away. The new and fourth such list includes former Punjab DGP PC Dogra and Majitha MLA Ganeive Kaur.

    The Aam Aadmi Party administration removed security cover from eight protectees earlier this month, including Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Akali Dal and Sunil Jakhar of the Punjab Congress. Five of the eight people were in the Z security level, while the other three were in the Y+ group. They were guarded by 127 police officers and nine police vehicles.

    Former Punjab deputy chief minister OP Soni, Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, former Congress MP and now BJP leader Sunil Jakhar, and former Cabinet minister Vijay Inder Singla were among those whose security was lifted in the previous move. Parminder Singh Pinky, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Navtej Singh Cheema, and Kewal Singh Dhillion were all former MLAs on the list.

    The Punjab government had suspended security cover for VIPs in the state for the third time. In the first two orders, the state removed the security cover of 184 people, including former MLAs, MPs, and ministers.

    Meanwhile, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau has filed a case against two Sarpanches, eight Panches, two Panchayat Secretaries, one JE (junior engineer), ten firms, and four private individuals for misappropriation of panchayat land compensation worth Rs 6.66 crore in five Rajpura villages under the Amritsar-Kolkata Integrated Corridor Project.

    This comes only days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann fired his health minister Vijay Singla and launched a corruption investigation.

    Also read: Punjab Government to present paperless Budget, announces CM Bhagwant Mann

    Also read: 'Proud of you, brought tears to my eyes': Arvind Kejriwal on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's action

    Also read: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacks health minister Vijay Singla amid corruption charges

    Last Updated May 28, 2022, 11:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dont justify terrorism, India slams OIC over remarks on Yasin Malik sentencing - adt

    Don't justify terrorism, India slams OIC over remarks on Yasin Malik sentencing

    Why India is far more vulnerable to Super cyclones than other countries

    India staring at super cyclones, extreme flooding?

    Fatal concern during 'Char Dham yatra'; 78 pilgrim dead this season

    Fatal concern during 'Char Dham yatra'; 78 pilgrim dead this season

    Why Sonagachi, one of Asia's largest brothels, saw ray of hope in SC verdict on sex trade

    Why Sonagachi, one of Asia's largest brothels, sees ray of hope in SC verdict on sex trade

    Watch Passengers perform garba as train arrives 20 min early at Ratlam station-tgy

    Watch: Passengers perform garba as train arrives 20 min early at Ratlam station

    Recent Stories

    NBA 2022 Eastern Conference Finals: Jimmy Butler heroics helps Miami Heat make it 3-3 vs Boston Celtics-krn

    NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Jimmy Butler's heroics helps Heat make it 3-3 vs Celtics

    Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan selfie with Madhuri Dixit reminds fans of Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam days drb

    Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s selfie with Madhuri Dixit reminds fans of ‘Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam’ days

    Dont justify terrorism, India slams OIC over remarks on Yasin Malik sentencing - adt

    Don't justify terrorism, India slams OIC over remarks on Yasin Malik sentencing

    Commonwealth Games 2022: 3 Irish gymnasts asked to change nationality; here is why-ayh

    Commonwealth Games 2022: 3 Irish gymnasts asked to change nationality; here's why

    Friday Box Office Report KGF Chapter 2 to Anek Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 here is how films performed drb

    Friday Box Office Report: KGF: Chapter 2 to Anek, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, here's how films performed

    Recent Videos

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon
    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon