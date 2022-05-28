Security cover for 424 VIPs in Punjab revoked

The Punjab government had suspended security cover for VIPs in the state for the third time. In the first two orders, the state removed the security cover of 184 people, including former MLAs, MPs, and ministers.

The Bhagwant Mann led Punjab government has removed security cover for 424 additional people with immediate effect, and the concerned police personnel have been ordered to report to the special DGP at Jalandhar Cantt on Saturday.

Retired police officers, religious leaders, and political figures are among whose security has been taken away. The new and fourth such list includes former Punjab DGP PC Dogra and Majitha MLA Ganeive Kaur.

The Aam Aadmi Party administration removed security cover from eight protectees earlier this month, including Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Akali Dal and Sunil Jakhar of the Punjab Congress. Five of the eight people were in the Z security level, while the other three were in the Y+ group. They were guarded by 127 police officers and nine police vehicles.

Former Punjab deputy chief minister OP Soni, Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, former Congress MP and now BJP leader Sunil Jakhar, and former Cabinet minister Vijay Inder Singla were among those whose security was lifted in the previous move. Parminder Singh Pinky, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Navtej Singh Cheema, and Kewal Singh Dhillion were all former MLAs on the list.

The Punjab government had suspended security cover for VIPs in the state for the third time. In the first two orders, the state removed the security cover of 184 people, including former MLAs, MPs, and ministers.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau has filed a case against two Sarpanches, eight Panches, two Panchayat Secretaries, one JE (junior engineer), ten firms, and four private individuals for misappropriation of panchayat land compensation worth Rs 6.66 crore in five Rajpura villages under the Amritsar-Kolkata Integrated Corridor Project.

This comes only days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann fired his health minister Vijay Singla and launched a corruption investigation.

