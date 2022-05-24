'Proud of you, brought tears to my eyes': Arvind Kejriwal on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's action

"Bhagwant, you make me proud. My eyes have welled up with tears as a result of your actions. Today, the entire nation is proud of AAP," the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said and uploaded a video of Bhagwant Mann.

Shortly after sacking a minister, Vijay Singla, for alleged corruption, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann earned great plaudits from his party's leader, Arvind Kejriwal, who stated the decision "brought tears to my eyes." Vijay Singla, the Punjab Health Minister, was arrested shortly after his dismissal. He is suspected of asking a 1% payment in order to clear tenders.

"Bhagwant, you make me proud. My eyes have welled up with tears as a result of your actions. Today, the entire nation is proud of AAP," the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, uploaded a video of Bhagwant Mann.

In 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief fired one of his ministers on corruption accusations. Bhagwant Mann, who took over as Punjab Chief Minister after the AAP's election victory less than two months ago, reportedly initiated the action in response to concerns about the minister.

"A situation had brought to my attention in which a minister in my government was requesting a 1% commission on every tender. It was something I took extremely seriously. Nobody knew about it, and if I had wanted, I could have swept it under the rug. But I would have betrayed the faith of those who had placed their trust in me," he stated this in a video message.

This comes after AAP president Arvind Kejriwal pledged to combat corruption in Punjab. Soon after Mann was elected, his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal declared that the AAP administration had abolished corruption in the national capital and that Mann and his ministers will "now lead an honest government in Punjab as well."

"The next time someone offers you a bribe. Don't say no. Simply take out your phone and capture the incident, then share it with the number that will be provided. Mann's personal WhatsApp number will be used. "We will take tough measures against the officer," Kejriwal had stated.