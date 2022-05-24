Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Proud of you, brought tears to my eyes': Arvind Kejriwal on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's action

    "Bhagwant, you make me proud. My eyes have welled up with tears as a result of your actions. Today, the entire nation is proud of AAP," the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said and uploaded a video of Bhagwant Mann.

    Proud of you brought tears to my eyes Arvind Kejriwal on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann s action gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 24, 2022, 3:22 PM IST

    Shortly after sacking a minister, Vijay Singla, for alleged corruption, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann earned great plaudits from his party's leader, Arvind Kejriwal, who stated the decision "brought tears to my eyes." Vijay Singla, the Punjab Health Minister, was arrested shortly after his dismissal. He is suspected of asking a 1% payment in order to clear tenders.

    "Bhagwant, you make me proud. My eyes have welled up with tears as a result of your actions. Today, the entire nation is proud of AAP," the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, uploaded a video of Bhagwant Mann.

    In 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief fired one of his ministers on corruption accusations. Bhagwant Mann, who took over as Punjab Chief Minister after the AAP's election victory less than two months ago, reportedly initiated the action in response to concerns about the minister.

    Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacks health minister Vijay Singla amid corruption charges

    "A situation had brought to my attention in which a minister in my government was requesting a 1% commission on every tender. It was something I took extremely seriously. Nobody knew about it, and if I had wanted, I could have swept it under the rug. But I would have betrayed the faith of those who had placed their trust in me," he stated this in a video message.

    This comes after AAP president Arvind Kejriwal pledged to combat corruption in Punjab. Soon after Mann was elected, his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal declared that the AAP administration had abolished corruption in the national capital and that Mann and his ministers will "now lead an honest government in Punjab as well."

    Also Read | I will make everything right: Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann over farmers' protest

     

    "The next time someone offers you a bribe. Don't say no. Simply take out your phone and capture the incident, then share it with the number that will be provided. Mann's personal WhatsApp number will be used. "We will take tough measures against the officer," Kejriwal had stated.

    Last Updated May 24, 2022, 3:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ED investigation links Nawab Malik with D-company - adt

    ED investigation links Nawab Malik with D-company

    Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS-314 draw, prize list, winners and more

    Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS-314 draw, prize list, winners and more

    Vismaya dowry death case Kerala court sentences husband to 10 years jail imposes Rs 12 lakh fine gcw

    Vismaya dowry death case: Kerala court sentences husband to 10 years’ jail, imposes Rs 12 lakh fine

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacks health minister Vijay Singla amid corruption charges gcw

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacks health minister Vijay Singla amid corruption charges

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses govt offers free travel for 3 days gcw

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses; govt offers free travel for 3 days

    Recent Stories

    ED investigation links Nawab Malik with D-company - adt

    ED investigation links Nawab Malik with D-company

    ISL Indian Super League: Manchester United to own East Bengal FC? Here is what Sourav Ganguly has said-ayh

    Manchester United to own East Bengal FC? Here's what Sourav Ganguly has said

    Thousands of Russians chant 'f**k the war' at concert in St Petersburg; video goes viral snt

    Thousands of Russians chant 'f**k the war' at concert in St Petersburg; video goes viral

    Former RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore star AB de Villiers misses IPL Indian Premier League; hopes to return in some capacity-ayh

    Former RCB star AB de Villiers misses IPL; hopes to return in some capacity

    Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS-314 draw, prize list, winners and more

    Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS-314 draw, prize list, winners and more

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon