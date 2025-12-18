A district-level Vibrant Gujarat Conference in Morbi saw the signing of MoUs worth Rs. 2,470 crore with 50 companies. The event aims to boost local industries, create employment, and support PM Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

A district-level Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference was held at Keshav Banquet Hall, Morbi, under the chairmanship of In-Charge Minister Trikam Chhanga. According to the Chief Minister's Office, during this Conference, MoUs worth Rs. 2,470 crore were signed between the District Industries Centre and 50 companies, of which five industrialists signed MoUs symbolically on the spot.

The Vibrant Summit organised in Gujarat has emerged as a model and subject of study for several states across the country. By organising Vibrant Conferences at the district and regional levels throughout Gujarat, the state government is providing fresh momentum to local industries while simultaneously creating enhanced employment opportunities at the grassroots level.

Vibrant Gujarat: A Vision for Industrial Growth

District In-Charge Minister and Minister of State for Higher and Technical Education Chhanga commended the visionary concept of Vibrant Gujarat initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated that initiatives such as Vibrant Gujarat have successfully attracted industrialists from across the world to Gujarat. As investments are being realised through concrete implementation rather than remaining confined to documentation, Gujarat has emerged as a leading state in industrial growth and employment generation.

He added that the state government has systematically removed obstacles to industrial growth and positioned industries as active partners in the development process. Guided by the Prime Minister's vision, Gujarat is pursuing industrial advancement while ensuring environmental conservation.

Morbi's Industrial Prowess

Praising the enthusiasm of Morbi's industrialists, he emphasised that such commitment is vital to realising the vision of Viksit Bharat. He informed that over the last two years, the government has provided assistance of more than Rs. 460 crore to over 1,200 industries in Morbi for the development of various sectors. He also noted that, in addition to the clock and ceramic industries, Morbi is rapidly establishing a strong presence in the toy manufacturing sector. Due to the highly enterprising industrialists and hardworking labourers, Morbi's development has gained global recognition.

Boosting Local Employment and Resolving Issues

On this occasion, it was stated that the administration and the government are fully committed to resolving the issues faced by industrialists. Minister for State for Energy and Petrochemicals Kaushik Vekariya stated that the Vibrant Summit initiated in Gujarat under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being effectively carried forward by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. He emphasised that this initiative not only benefits Gujarat's industrial community but also creates substantial employment opportunities for local residents.

Highlighting Morbi's status as a prominent industrial city, he noted that its ceramic, clock, and allied industries have earned global recognition. He further stated that the district-level Vibrant Conference would function not merely as a platform for signing MoUs with industrialists but also as an effective mechanism for addressing and resolving their pending issues. On behalf of the state government, the Minister invited citizens to participate in large numbers in the upcoming VGRC in Rajkot and encouraged the facilitation of a greater number of MoUs from Morbi district.

MLA Durlabhji Dethariya stated that Vibrant Gujarat has made an invaluable contribution to Gujarat's progress in many sectors. Morbi holds a special place in the industrial sector, and efforts are underway to attract more investment to the district. The government is ready to provide the necessary facilities to industries. He extended best wishes for greater global recognition of Morbi's industries.

Administrative and Industrial Leaders on Morbi's Potential

District Collector K. B. Jhaveri, while welcoming the dignitaries and industrialists, said that Morbi's industrialists are full of enterprise. Nearly 3,000 factories provide employment to many people. Morbi has the potential to lead the entire state of Gujarat in the Vibrant Summit. He assured full administrative cooperation to ensure further growth of industries such as ceramics, coal, paper mills, clocks, salt, and others in Morbi. Thousands of labourers are earning their livelihoods in Morbi district. The Collector appealed to industrialists to use quality materials in machine maintenance to prevent industrial accidents.

Chamber of Commerce President Jayanti Patel welcomed the conference held in Morbi and added that Morbi's industrial sector has gained international recognition. The development of Morbi has been supported by industrialists, labourers, the state government, local office-bearers, and the administrative machinery. He further added that this Vibrant Conference provides industrialists with an opportunity to present their issues along with signing MoUs.

Conference Highlights and Further Guidance

MLA Prakash Varmora, in his keynote address, shared his views on Vibrant Gujarat and stated that Gujarat is continuously progressing due to the government's industrial policy and development vision. He said that guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the standard of living has improved in the state and the country. He emphasised the importance of positivity, creativity, and an active lifestyle. Additionally, he called upon the industrialists to enhance their skills, knowledge, and education.

On this occasion, Chamber of Commerce President and industrialist Jayanti Patel delivered the keynote address. Additional Industries Commissioner (Extension) R.N.Dodiya delivered a speech and presentation, offering a detailed overview of investment opportunities in Morbi district and the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference to be held in Rajkot, and guided industrialists to take maximum advantage of it.

On this occasion, financial assistance was distributed to beneficiary industrialists by In-Charge Minister Trikam Chhanga and other dignitaries. At the beginning of the programme, the dignitaries inaugurated the Local for Vocal exhibition and interacted with stall holders. A total of 18 stalls were set up, including ceramic paper cups and plates, fashion designing, electrical parts, and more. In the second session, a seminar by experts was held on GST, GEM, incentives, and labour laws. On this occasion, the attendees watched a video clip on Vibrant Gujarat.

The event was attended by MLA Durlabhji Dethariya and MLA Prakash Varmora, Collector K.B. Jhaveri, District Development Officer Shailesh Chandra Bhatt, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Khare, General Manager of the District Industries Center S.B. Parejiya, former Minister Brijeshbhai Merja, prominent leaders, entrepreneurs, and representatives of industrial houses. (ANI)