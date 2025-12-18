BJP leader Nitesh Rane slammed AIMIM's Waris Pathan over his remarks on a Mumbai Mayor from the Muslim community, telling him to take his party to 'Islamabad or Karachi' and asserting that only a 'Bhagwadhaari' will become the mayor.

'Take Party to Islamabad or Karachi': Rane Slams AIMIM

BJP leader Nitesh Rane on Thursday strongly reacted to AIMIM leader Waris Pathan's remarks questioning why a 'Khan' or 'Pathan' cannot become the Mayor of Mumbai, saying such statements were against the ethos of the city and the country.

Speaking to ANI, Rane said, "AIMIM leaders will have to take their party to Islamabad or Karachi. It is not possible in India and Mumbai, which has Hindutva DNA. If AIMIM leaders dream of such a thing, then I personally will give them tickets to Pakistan. In this land of Mahadev, only a 'Bhagwadhaari' will become the mayor."

AIMIM Warns of Solo Contest in Maharashtra Polls

Rane's remarks came in response to comments made by AIMIM leader Waris Pathan, who had questioned the exclusion of certain communities from top civic posts in Mumbai. The exchange has further intensified the political war of words between the BJP and AIMIM in Maharashtra. This statement comes amid talks of possible alliances and the upcoming BMC polls. Pathan's statement, "Bihar toh sirf jhanki hai, pura Maharashtra ka corporation dekhna baki hai," suggests that the AIMIM aims to build a strong presence in Maharashtra's local politics.

As political parties gear up to stake a claim to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan warned that his party might contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections solo if no other party joins hands with them.

"We are fully prepared. If nobody joins, the AIMIM will contest the elections across Maharashtra with full strength, and many of our candidates will win and enter the corporations. On one side is the Mahayuti alliance; on the other is the Maha Vikas Aghadi. We are not part of either. Bihar toh sirf jhanki hai, pura Maharashtra ka corporation dekhna baki hai (Bihar was just a glimpse; the real picture of the corporations in all of Maharashtra is yet to be seen)," said Waris Pathan, the party's national spokesperson said regarding upcoming BMC polls.

Reacting to Bharatiya Janata Party's Mumbai chief Ameet Satam's earlier statement that they "won't allow any Khan to become Mumbai mayor," Pathan retorted by asking, "Why can't a Pathan become the mayor of Mumbai? Or shaikh or Sayyed? If you talk to Amit Satam about development today, he has no answers. Farmers are committing suicide, but there is no answer regarding what package has been provided. No answer on rising inflation."

Major Civic Body Polls Scheduled for January

Elections to major civic bodies were announced by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday. Municipal Corporations polls in major cities such as Nagpur, Nashik, Vasai-Virar, Thane, Mumbai, and others will be held on 15 January and counting of votes will happen on January 16.