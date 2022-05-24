Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacks health minister Vijay Singla amid corruption charges

    This comes after AAP president Arvind Kejriwal pledged to combat corruption in Punjab. Soon after Mann was elected, his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal declared that the AAP administration had abolished corruption in the national capital and that Mann and his ministers will "now lead an honest government in Punjab as well."

    Punjab, First Published May 24, 2022, 1:27 PM IST

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann dismissed Health and Family Welfare Minister Vijay Singla on Tuesday for "taking commission." According to sources, there is "solid evidence" that Singla demanded a 1% fee from officials for contracts.

    "Even 1% corruption will not be accepted," Mann stated as he fired Singla. "People established the Aam Aadmi Party administration with high hopes; it is our obligation to live up to those aspirations," he continued.

    This comes after AAP president Arvind Kejriwal pledged to combat corruption in Punjab. Soon after Mann was elected, his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal declared that the AAP administration had abolished corruption in the national capital and that Mann and his ministers will "now lead an honest government in Punjab as well."

    Also Read | I will make everything right: Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann over farmers' protest

    "The next time someone offers you a bribe. Don't say no. Simply take out your phone and capture the incident, then share it with the number that will be provided. Mann's personal WhatsApp number will be used. "We will take tough measures against the officer," Kejriwal had stated.

    AAP MP Raghav Chadha reacted on the decision and stated that his party is the only one with the ethics and bravery to prosecute their own leaders.

    Also read: Mohali blast: Explosive used suspected to be TNT, will solve case soon, says Punjab DGP

    Last Updated May 24, 2022, 1:33 PM IST
