Punjab Government to present paperless Budget, announces CM Bhagwant Mann

Notably, the Punjab legislature passed a vote-on-account in March for the first three months of the fiscal year 2022-23, from April to June. The Aam Aadmi Party took control in March after capturing 92 of the state's 117 assembly seats.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said That his administration will propose a paperless budget, saving the state exchequer Rs 21 crore and saving 34 tonne of paper. Mann called it a step toward e-governance.

"Good news for the Punjabi people... My government has determined that this time there would be no paper budget. This would save the state exchequer around Rs 21 lakh. 34 tonnes of paper will be saved, which equates to 814-834 trees rescued," according to Mann in a Punjabi tweet.

एक खुशखबरी पंजाबियों के नाम...

हमारी सरकार ने फैसला किया है कि इस बार पंजाब सरकार का बजट कागज़ रहित (paperless) होगा...इससे खज़ाने के लगभग 21 लाख रुपए बचेंगे...34 टन कागज़ बचेगा...मतलब 814-834 के करीब पेड़ बचेंगे...Another step towards E-Governance — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 25, 2022

The Aam Aadmi Party administration has delivered its first budget since taking office earlier this year. CM Mann stated that going paperless will save Rs 21 lakh and 34 tonnes of paper, hence saving about 814-834 trees. This is the first significant step toward e-governance.

The budget session is scheduled to begin in June. The budget is now being prepared, and the administration is looking into various ways to boost income without imposing additional taxes.

Meanwhile, CM Bhagwant Mann wrote to the Department of Personnel and Training on Wednesday, requesting that the posting of IAS official KAP Sinha be postponed because his skills were required for Budget preparation. Last Monday, Sinha's deputation to the Centre was approved.

