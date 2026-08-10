Kerala CM VD Satheesan visited the family of missing fisherman Gautham Krishna, promising all possible assistance. A multi-agency search involving the Navy and helicopters continues for three fishermen who went missing in separate boat mishaps.

CM visits fisherman's family, assures support

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Monday visited the residence of 26-year-old fisherman Gautham Krishna, who went missing after a fishing boat incident off Neendakara, and said the government was extending all possible assistance while a multi-agency search operation continued.

"This family has suffered a tragedy that should never happen to any family. I do not even know what to say to console them. The search for the missing person is still continuing," Satheesan told reporters.

He said an extensive search operation involving helicopters, scuba divers and other agencies was underway and had only been halted when weather conditions turned adverse. "A search operation of a kind that has never been conducted before is currently underway. The search was stopped only when the weather conditions were adverse. The search is being conducted using helicopters and scuba divers," he said.

Satheesan assured that an emergency mechanism would be put in place to address issues faced by fishermen and said the Coastal Police would be modernised with the help of traditional knowledge. "The government will provide the maximum possible assistance that can be provided. There will be an emergency mechanism to resolve the issue. The Coastal Police will be modernised by making use of traditional knowledge as well," he said.

CM addresses criticism, promises systemic changes

Responding to criticism from families of missing fishermen demanding an apology from the administration, Satheesan said he understood their sentiments and accepted that criticism was directed towards him as the head of the administration. "I understand the sentiments behind the demand by the relatives of the fishermen who went missing in Thiruvananthapuram that I should apologise. It is natural for people to protest against the administration. Since the Chief Minister is the head of the administration, criticism is directed against me," he said.

He also said measures would be taken to improve support systems for fishermen, including revising insurance rules and addressing coastal erosion. "No action has been taken after Ockhi and the floods. That will change. Insurance rules, among other things, will also be revised. Coastal erosion is extremely severe, and the construction of sea walls will begin urgently," Satheesan said.

Multi-agency search for 3 fishermen continues

The multi-agency search operation for three fishermen who went missing in separate boat mishaps off Neendakara, Muthalappozhi and Vizhinjam on July 31 entered its 11th day on Monday.

The Indian Navy joined the operation, deploying a specialised diving team and portable sonar system to intensify the search. INS Kalpeni was deployed off Neendakara, where Navy divers carried out underwater operations to trace Gautham Krishna. Search operations were also conducted for Shijin, 32, who went missing off Muthalappozhi, and John Mathias, 54, missing off Vizhinjam, with assistance from the Coast Guard, Navy, coastal police, marine enforcement teams, helicopters and scuba divers.

Opposition Leader visits families, questions govt

Earlier, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala visited Gautham Krishna's family and assured all possible financial and administrative assistance from the state government.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan visited the family of missing fisherman John in Vizhinjam, Thiruvananthapuram. While speaking in Thiruvananthapuram, questioned the claims regarding securing central assistance for the fishermen search operations and said disaster response is usually coordinated through official channels.

"Today, I happened to see another response regarding securing central assistance for the disaster. I saw Rajeev Chandrasekhar's response. He said, 'A minister called me and asked me to help. As part of that, I contacted the Central Government and ensured that the necessary assistance was made available.' This is a very strange thing," Vijayan said.

He said that during previous major disasters in Keralam, Central forces had responded through government coordination and not through political intervention.

Vijayan demands support for deceased rescuer's family

Vijayan also visited the residence of Rajesh, who died during flood rescue operations in Cherupuzha, and demanded greater support for his family. Vijayan said the government should provide assistance to repay Rajesh's bank loan, give his wife a job and support the children's education and completion of their house.

"The government should provide assistance to repay Rajesh's bank loan. His wife should be given a job without any further delay. It would provide the family with immediate relief, so a decision should be taken at the earliest," he said.

"The government should also provide support for the children's education and help the family complete the construction of their house. Whatever assistance is provided will not be too much, considering the value of the life that has been lost," he added.

Rajesh, a swimming instructor and rescue volunteer, lost his life while saving a drowning person during flood rescue operations in Kannur's Pulingome. (ANI)