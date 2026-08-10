A Bailey Bridge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district was washed away by a flash flood in Tamak Nala, disrupting connectivity on the Niti-Malari road. A Border Roads Organisation (BRO) vehicle and its driver are reported to be missing.

Bridge Collapse Disrupts Connectivity

A Bailey Bridge was washed away following a sudden surge of water in Tamak Nala in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Monday evening, disrupting connectivity on the Niti-Malari road. A Border Roads Organisation (BRO) vehicle and its driver are reported to be missing, officials said.

Chamoli Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Vivek Prakash said a strong water surge occurred at Tamak Nala around 5:30 pm, resulting in the collapse of the bridge. "There is a Tamak Nala, and a very strong surge of water occurred there this evening at 5:30 PM. A Bailey bridge at the site was washed away; BRO officials and staff were present in the immediate vicinity. A BRO vehicle and its driver have gone missing," Prakash told ANI.

Search and Rescue Operations Underway

He said a search operation has been launched and SDRF teams have been sent to the spot. "A search operation is underway, and an SDRF team has been dispatched to the site. About 15 or 16 villages are located on the other side of the bridge; we are making urgent efforts to restore connectivity so that services can be resumed by tomorrow," he said.

The ADM said authorities are coordinating with the BRO and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to assess the situation and provide necessary assistance. "I am in constant contact with the BRO and am striving to provide whatever assistance or resources they require. We are also coordinating with the ITBP to assess the situation on the other side and determine how many tourists might be there, ensuring that appropriate measures are taken for anyone present in that area," he added.

Chamoli Police said the Tamak drain in the border area of Niti Valley witnessed a sudden flash flood, with strong currents sweeping away the Valley Bridge, along with a dozer and a vehicle near Tamak Valley on the Niti-Malari road. Police, administration, SDRF and NDRF teams have been dispatched to the site, and the situation is being continuously monitored. No report of any loss of life has been received so far.

River Water Levels Rise

Meanwhile, Chamoli Police said heavy rainfall in the Niti Valley has led to a rise in the water level of the Alaknanda River and appealed to people living along riverbanks to move to safer locations. "Due to heavy rainfall in the Niti Valley, the water level of the Alaknanda River has risen. From a safety perspective, police teams are appealing to people living along the riverbank to move to safe locations through loudspeakers/announcements," Chamoli Police wrote on X.

Chief Minister Issues Directives

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to prioritise relief and rescue operations, ensure safety of people in vulnerable areas and maintain supply of essential commodities to affected villages through alternative routes if required. (ANI)