Jharkhand's Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi has backed protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants, demanding a CBI probe into alleged recruitment irregularities. He said the state govt was stalling despite students protesting for 15 days in Ranchi.

Marandi Demands CBI Probe

The Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, on Monday backed protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants and demanded a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, saying the state government had been "stalling" the students' demands despite their prolonged agitation in Ranchi.

"Students in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi's Jai Pal Singh Munda Stadium have been protesting for the past 15 days demanding a CBI investigation into the selling of jobs in JPSC and JSSC exams, but the government has only been stalling so far," Marandi said.

Widespread Irregularities Cited

He cited alleged irregularities across several recruitment examinations and said serious questions had been raised over the recruitment process.

"Over the past 6 years, in the exams that were held, JSSC has also released the results for the recruitment of 26,001 assistant teacher posts in bits and pieces. In JSSC-CGL, students have been accused of being taken to Nepal to memorise questions. Serious allegations of rigging have also surfaced in the PGT exam. During the race for the product constable recruitment, 17 youths died. In JSSC-CGL, students have been accused of being taken to Nepal to memorise questions. Serious questions have also been raised about having unqualified teachers check copies and not uploading answer booklets online. Students of Jharkhand are making just one demand...a fair CBI investigation into the entire matter, because we all saw that after the CBI investigation in West Bengal, large-scale fraud in recruitments was exposed and action was taken against those who took jobs improperly and those who sold them. If the Chief Minister of Jharkhand is not involved in the cases of selling jobs in JPSC and JSSC, then immediately order a CBI investigation," Marandi said.

He also alleged irregularities in the evaluation process, saying questions had been raised over unqualified teachers checking answer sheets and answer booklets not being uploaded online.

Protesters Defiant Amid Police Action

The remarks came as JPSC-JSSC aspirants remained defiant after police resorted to a lathi charge for the third time on Monday evening to disperse protesters outside the Jharkhand Assembly.

"We will face the batons; we will fight for our rights. We have been sitting here in protest," one protester said.

The protesters are demanding cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and comprehensive reforms in the recruitment process.

Marandi said the students' demand for a CBI probe was justified, citing the recruitment scam investigation in West Bengal.

"Students of Jharkhand are making just one demand...a fair CBI investigation into the entire matter, because we all saw that after the CBI investigation in West Bengal, large-scale fraud in recruitments was exposed and action was taken against those who took jobs improperly and those who sold them," he said.

"If the Chief Minister of Jharkhand is not involved in the cases of selling jobs in JPSC and JSSC, then immediately order a CBI investigation," Marandi added.

Police Response and Political Reactions

Earlier, police used tear gas shells, water cannons and lathi charge during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march. Ranchi City SP Paras Rana said most students were peaceful but alleged that a section damaged barricades and pelted stones.

"90 per cent of the students are peaceful, but 10 per cent are paying no heed to anyone," Rana said, urging protesters to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Sanjay Seth criticised the use of force and questioned the deployment of blade-wired barricades, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned violence against peaceful protesters and called for dialogue.

The Enforcement Directorate has also registered an ECIR under the PMLA in connection with alleged irregularities in JPSC examinations.